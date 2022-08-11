Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KUTV
What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend Aug. 12-14, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Last night, after watching "Fall," I did something I haven't done in ages; I watched a movie that I didn't have to review. It turned into a double feature of 1978's "Watership Down" on the Criterion Channel and 1982's "The Secret of NIHM" on Tubi. It might have something to do with the upcoming Netflix series "Lost Ollie" and feeling the need to revisit children's films with rough edges. We'll be talking about "Lost Ollie" a lot in the near future.
KUTV
GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
Utah drum corps makes history at major competition
A Utah drum corps has every reason to toot their own horns after making history at one of the world's biggest competitions.
JamBase
Indigo Girls Join Brandi Carlile In Salt Lake City
Brandi Carlile welcomed Indigo Girls to share the stage during her show on Thursday in Salt Lake City. The duo consisting of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers emerged for two songs as part of the encore last night at Vivint Arena. Both Indigo Girls and Celisse supported Carlile on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions? Tigers? Meteors? Oh my!
UTAH — Rumors of a meteor after a loud boom and earthquake-like sensations are driving locals from Odgen, Herriman, Park City, and Lehi to social media to compare notes. The […]
ABC 4
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
KUTV
GALLERY: Hot air balloons make sunrise launch at Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few storm clouds weren't going to stand in the way of determined balloonists Friday morning, who gathered in Sandy for the first day of the city's balloon festival. Colorful spheres began to take shape as the balloons filled, and soon the horizon was dotted...
RELATED PEOPLE
tourcounsel.com
Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)
Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
kjzz.com
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
Church introduces Elder Kyle S. McKay as the 16th church historian and recorder
Elder Kyle S. McKay has begun his service as the 16th church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1. Elder McKay was introduced Friday as the church’s new historian and recorder via a news release. “There have been some marvelous things...
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
ABC 4
The importance of dating married or not
Ever wondered how those power couples keep their relationship thriving? McCall and Collin Hopkins are say the key is to keep dating, married or not married. They share three tips to that can give you more confidence and strengthen your relationships. First, daily check ins. Whether this is through text...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Modern Farmhouse Nestled in A Picturesque Mountain Setting of Serene Tranquility and Panoramic Views Asking $12.75 Million in Salt Lake City
Description About This Farmhouse in Salt Lake City. The Farmhouse in Salt Lake City, a fabulous home nestled in a picturesque mountain setting of serene tranquility, panoramic views and privacy offering everything and more to keep kids and adults entertained is now available for sale. This home located at 4033 S Parkview Dr, Salt Lake City, Utah offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Lindsay (Phone: 801-580-5567) at Coldwell Banker Realty – Union Heights for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Salt Lake City.
saltlakemagazine.com
Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains
There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
SLCPD reveal footage of arrest turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11. SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a […]
Scammers targeting concert goers searching for coveted tickets
Scammers on social media are targeting concert goers who are looking for tickets to a sold out show.
KUTV
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
Comments / 1