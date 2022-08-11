ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend Aug. 12-14, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Last night, after watching "Fall," I did something I haven't done in ages; I watched a movie that I didn't have to review. It turned into a double feature of 1978's "Watership Down" on the Criterion Channel and 1982's "The Secret of NIHM" on Tubi. It might have something to do with the upcoming Netflix series "Lost Ollie" and feeling the need to revisit children's films with rough edges. We'll be talking about "Lost Ollie" a lot in the near future.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
SANDY, UT
JamBase

Indigo Girls Join Brandi Carlile In Salt Lake City

Brandi Carlile welcomed Indigo Girls to share the stage during her show on Thursday in Salt Lake City. The duo consisting of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers emerged for two songs as part of the encore last night at Vivint Arena. Both Indigo Girls and Celisse supported Carlile on the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
ABC 4

Water Lantern Festival in Davis County

Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Theo Rossi
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Aubrey Plaza
Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)

Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of ​​the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The importance of dating married or not

Ever wondered how those power couples keep their relationship thriving? McCall and Collin Hopkins are say the key is to keep dating, married or not married. They share three tips to that can give you more confidence and strengthen your relationships. First, daily check ins. Whether this is through text...
SANDY, UT
Magnificent Modern Farmhouse Nestled in A Picturesque Mountain Setting of Serene Tranquility and Panoramic Views Asking $12.75 Million in Salt Lake City

Description About This Farmhouse in Salt Lake City. The Farmhouse in Salt Lake City, a fabulous home nestled in a picturesque mountain setting of serene tranquility, panoramic views and privacy offering everything and more to keep kids and adults entertained is now available for sale. This home located at 4033 S Parkview Dr, Salt Lake City, Utah offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Lindsay (Phone: 801-580-5567) at Coldwell Banker Realty – Union Heights for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains

There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

SLCPD reveal footage of arrest turned homicide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11.  SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
WEST JORDAN, UT

