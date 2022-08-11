Read full article on original website
Have You Met Our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen? Meet Elsie
Opening Day of the Missouri State Fair is in the books. From my time there, it looked like a big success. And congratulations are in order. One of the opening day events was the crowning of our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. A northeast Missouri native has earned the title.
martincitytelegraph.com
Icon Pools makes a splash in south KC
Opening a swimming pool store at the end of summer might sound counterproductive. But to Casey and Kelly Wilson, owners of Icon Pools and Hot Tubs, it’s a perfect time. “Hot tub season is just starting to ramp up now,” says Casey Wilson, whose new store features several hot tubs on the showroom floor along with pool supplies.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
KCTV 5
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial reasons.
Jackson, Wyandotte counties return to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level
Jackson County, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, returned to the high level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Tracker Thursday.
Chipotle drive-thru location coming to Blue Springs
Blue Springs rep said Chipotle is putting in a drive-thru location on U.S. 40 HWY, and Community America is building a new branch on MO-7 HWY.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Persistent vandals causing extensive damage at Sedalia city park
Although vandalism in city parks isn’t an unusual event, a Pettis County park is dealing with an overabundance of it this summer. Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple says she’s worked at parks in different cities and vandals usually strike about once or twice all summer. But over the past two months, someone is vandalizing the city’s Katy Park about three to four times a week.
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Harrisonville Aquatic Center locks down after boy brings rifle style nerf gun to pool Tuesday
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Aquatic Center is back to business as usual after it went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. According to the city, a boy dressed in all black and wearing a Kevlar vest walked along the fence of the pool holding a rifle-style Nerf gun. From a distance, swimmers and lifeguards thought the gun was real.
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
Burglars beware: 'Night Eyes' are watching in Pleasant Hill
The Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Police Department launched Project "Night Eyes" in August as a proactive approach to prevent business burglaries.
kmmo.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG
A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 11, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center in reference to an assault report. Officers met with the victim, and gathered details about the incident. A suspect was located and after conversing with them, they were placed under arrest. Gregg Bernard Cravens, 74, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash
OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
theraymorejournal.com
Amendments made to neighborhood vehicle and animal control codes
The city council has agreed to amend several chapters of the city code, including neighborhood vehicles and animal control. Chapter 341: Operation of Neighborhood Vehicles on Public Streets. Raymore City Code Section 341 authorizes the operation of neighborhood vehicles on certain public streets. The proposed amendments clarify the definition of...
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
