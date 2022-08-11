ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victims of apparent double homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the victims of an apparent double homicide. Marceline Teeters, age 93, and Linda Walter, age 70 were found dead inside a residence near 16th and Frederick streets Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the two died "under suspicious circumstances." Investigators say they're looking for a...
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant made in connection to an Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department and Homicide Unit obtained a felony arrest warrant in connection to a homicide of a woman. OPD said they got a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Three separate acts of vandalism were reported

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department officers responded to three separate reports of spray paint vandalisms to vehicles on Wednesday. LPD said the incidents happened in the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr Streets, and the 1400 block of N 63rd Street. According to authorities, the estimated...
News Channel Nebraska

Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
KETV.com

Police obtain warrant for 20-year-old male in connection to deadly apartment shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting inside Florence Towers, according to Omaha police. The OPD homicide unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of Shalonna Houston, according to a Friday night news release.
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
klin.com

Motorcyclist Assaults LPD Officer

At 12:30 a.m. Thursday, August 11th, a green racing style motorcycle with green under glow lights was seen speeding near 14th and O Streets. It has been seen a number of times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area. The motorcycle continued northbound on Centennial Mall and drove up onto...
klin.com

Lincoln Man Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs And Firearm

A Lincoln man is sentenced to five years and four months in prison following a conviction for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. Brandon Escamilla, age 21 was sentenced on August 11, 2022. After he completes his prison sentence, Escamilla will serve three...
KETV.com

Man finds car being rammed, driver leaves the scene

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a crash that caused damage to two vehicles. The crash happened Saturday about 3 a.m. along the 10th Street bridge near 10th and Pacific. One of the vehicle owners said he saw someone ramming his vehicle, and when he came out, the...
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
klin.com

Missing Inmate Arrested By Lincoln Police

An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by Lincoln Police. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on August 10 on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked out of CCC-O on June...
kfornow.com

LPD’s Narcotics Unit Arrests Two People In Ongoing Drug Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 11)–Two people were arrested late Wednesday night, after arrangements were made by the Lincoln Police Department’s Narcotics Unit to meet them for a drug deal at a north Lincoln hotel, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers met up with...
1011now.com

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
KETV.com

Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation

UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop

STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
