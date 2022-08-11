ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosperity, SC

News19 WLTX

Teen reported missing in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing yesterday, according to police. Her family said they last saw her on August 7 but that Isabella had communicated with family since then. Perez...
City
FOX Carolina

New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
WRDW-TV

Autopsy results released for missing boater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
WJBF

South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
WRDW-TV

Can you help officers find 2 missing local teenagers?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing local teenagers. Ja’Maijh Turner, 15, is being classified as a runaway. She has been missing since Aug. 5 and was last seen wearing a black “Boyz in the Hood” T-shirt with black cut-off shorts. Her hair was in a ponytail wrapped in a red-and-white Nike hair bonnet.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
swlexledger.com

Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death

Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
WYFF4.com

Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
