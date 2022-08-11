Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen reported missing in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing yesterday, according to police. Her family said they last saw her on August 7 but that Isabella had communicated with family since then. Perez...
wach.com
Cayce police trained Lexington Two staff about how to respond to an active threat
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department spent the past week training officials with Lexington School District Two to deal with an active threat scenario. MORE STORES LIKE THIS / Bond set at $500K for suspect accused of stabbing, killing man at restaurant. Cayce Police Lieutenant Jacob Harlow...
counton2.com
Flags at South Carolina statehouse lowered in honor of Florence Co. paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10...
Stabbing suspect caught after chase into Saluda County woods
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Saluda County has been caught with the help of a bloodhound team. The Saluda County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday afternoon that it had arrested Killijah Herbert for allegedly stabbing another man the same afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
South Carolina child taken from home found in Virginia; mother arrested
LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say a child taken from her home by a mother who was prohibited from having contact has been found two states away - and the mother is under arrest. After announcing that 3-year-old Zoya Meredith had been found overnight in a Saturday update,...
WJCL
South Carolina authorities search for information after puppy, dog bed found abandoned in dumpster
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help after a puppy and a dog bed were found in a dumpster among piles of trash. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department said they were called on Thursday to 577 Willis...
WRDW-TV
Autopsy results released for missing boater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.
Investigation underway after victim found shot on Broad Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office says one person was found shot on Friday evening on the 500 block of Broad Street in Downtown Augusta.
South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
WRDW-TV
Can you help officers find 2 missing local teenagers?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing local teenagers. Ja’Maijh Turner, 15, is being classified as a runaway. She has been missing since Aug. 5 and was last seen wearing a black “Boyz in the Hood” T-shirt with black cut-off shorts. Her hair was in a ponytail wrapped in a red-and-white Nike hair bonnet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Coroner: 63-year-old woman impaled, killed by umbrella on South Carolina beach
A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella in South Carolina, according to a coroner. Myrtle Beach Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was struck and impaled by the umbrella and taken to...
Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting with Eutawville Police
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — State agents are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in Orangeburg County and involved at least one officer. Police Chief Sean Hopkins declined to comment but deferred to his attorney, Michael Laubshire, who was able to confirm some of the basics of the incident. Laubshire...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death
Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
WYFF4.com
Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
Man arrested after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277 headed into Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men are dead and another is charged after a fatal moped collision at Farrow Road and 277 Thursday night, according to Columbia Police. Police say both 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar and ta moped were driving southbound on Farrow Road when Gajadhar rear-ended the moped. Both men...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0