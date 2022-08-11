ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bremen, OH

WHIO Dayton

Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend

FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
FAIRBORN, OH
The Lima News

Community supports Lauck benefit dinner

LIMA — The City of Lima joined together Friday afternoon to raise money for Chase Lauck, who suddenly passed away at the end of July. Lauck was a 24-year-old Lima native who was deeply loved by his family. The benefit dinner was held at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and Elmview Pub where to-go dinners were given to participants.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Pandora one-room schoolhouse reopens

PANDORA — “Little House on the Prairie,” a 1970s and 1980s television series based on the series of books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, popularized the 19th and early 20th century American wagon-train settlement phenomena, complete with regular scenes in a one-room schoolhouse, where there was one teacher and kids of all ages who learned their lessons together and wrote on slate boards.
PANDORA, OH
Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
City
Fort Loramie, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
New Bremen, OH
City
Laura, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival

EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— The ball game Thursday afternoon of next week will be between the saloon keepers and courthouse officials instead of the clerks of Sidney. The saloon keepers have some timidity about playing with the clerks. The game will be played on the ball grounds on the Orbison property in East Sidney.
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer

Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Central Jam arrives in style

LIMA — The Central District is helping to revitalize the vision of Lima as a vibrant place to live, work, and be entertained as Central Jam, their first major event, brought in crowds to listen to their feature artists, country singers Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon. Johnson’s song “Front...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Holy Family Radio has a new home

GLANDORF — After 12 years of broadcasting near a radio tower just north of New Cleveland, the Holy Family Radio station now has a permanent residence at the Glandorf Parish Center. The station celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday afternoon on the 12-year anniversary of its going on the air.
GLANDORF, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer event

PIQUA – Join the Piqua community at the ninth annual Down a River, Down a Beer from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will be held at 919 S. Main St., and will feature 80 different craft beers to sample. Some of the craft beers...
PIQUA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Goddard is King of the Ring

On Thursday afternoon, the showmanship winners representing 10 different species competed in the 2022 King of the Ring contest at the Champaign County Fair. The contestants were each required to show 10 species including horses, poultry, rabbits, goats, beef steer, sheep, dairy heifers and swine. The winner was chosen based...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

To our readers

Opinions expressed in items on this page labeled “Their View” and “Your View” and other columns throughout the newspaper submitted by contributing and guest columnists are not necessarily those of the Sidney Daily News owners or staff. Facts presented in them have not been verified by the newspaper.
peakofohio.com

Hot Summer Nights Cruise In held Saturday night

On February 10, 1969, Dick Hurst sold Gene Evans of Belle Center a brand new candy apple red 1968 Shelby GT 500 KR convertible for just over $5000. Last night Gene had his beautiful one-of-a-kind car on display at the 22nd annual Hot Summer Nights Cruise-In, in downtown Bellefontaine. Possible...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

1990s alternative rock band The Verve Pipe will put on an outdoor performance on the Jebbett/Rowmark Festival Grounds at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. This multi-platinum group will perform favorites as well as original music. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online by visiting mcpa.org/events/detail/verve-pipe.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities

Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Downtown gets a new look

Jim Bassford, left, of Sidney, cuts a concrete joint as Daniel Hinkle, of Urbana, sprays water to keep down dust. The two were working on a sloping access way from South Ohio Avenue onto an alley on Friday, Aug. 12. Similar access ways have gone up all around the courtsquare. Other downtown projects under construction are three arches that will span the streets around the courthouse. Two bike racks will be on the courtsquare and two alleys adjacent to the courthouse will each have four overhangs installed.
tippnews.com

Seeking Solitude & Mindfulness in Miami County

There are times when you just need to get away for a while. Miami County has plenty to offer all of our visitors: invigorating hikes, local shops, fabulous restaurants…and even places where you can soak in the solitude. One of the most treasured – and preserved – activities is...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Tire Recycling Day set for Sept. 21

GREENVILLE – Tired of looking at those old tires lying around? Not only are they an eyesore, they can be dangerous. The Darke County Solid Waste District wants to help you with your tire problem. The district and EPA will be sponsoring a used tire collection on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DARKE COUNTY, OH

