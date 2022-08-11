ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Volusia schools to start the year with new superintendent

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Teachers and students at Volusia County Schools head back to the classroom on Monday, and this year, the district is under new leadership with a newly appointed superintendent. “It feels great to be back in Volusia,” Dr. Carmen Balgobin said. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Our community has to show up:’ Orlando church leads caravan to the polls

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando church is leading efforts to make sure voters head to the polls to cast their ballots during the 2022 primary election. Voters participated in “Impact Sunday” at the Experience Christian Center in Orlando. Senior pastor Bishop Derrick McRae said a hearse lead dozens of vehicles from the church to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Port Orange, FL
Education
Volusia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
Port Orange, FL
Government
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
City
Port Orange, FL
City
Orange City, FL
Volusia County, FL
Education
Daytona Beach, FL
Education
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
americanmilitarynews.com

WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools

Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Water Management#Volusia School News#Harley Strickland Blvd#Blue School Grant Program
floridarambler.com

De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more

For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

New Orange County Public Schools deputy superintendent announced

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the approval of Orange County Superintendent Designate Dr. Maria Vazquez earlier this summer, the next deputy superintendent was announced Friday evening. Dr. Michael Armbruster, who retired in 2020 after a 33-year career in Orange County schools, is set to be the next deputy superintendent...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Bay News 9

Orlando nonprofit helps provide counselors after Edgewater NA shooting

EDGEWATER, Fla. — On Friday, an Orlando nonprofit organized a virtual safe space meeting for those affected by the Narcotics Anonymous shooting in Edgewater earlier this week. It was one of several ways Peer Support Space has helped people who are working through emotions in the aftermath. “It was...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate

While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
ORLANDO, FL
cityofoviedo.net

Oviedo in the News

The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
OVIEDO, FL
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the 2 Republicans running for Florida House District 29

ORLANDO, Fla. – A race for a Florida House of Representatives seat in Volusia County is pitting two state representatives against each other on Aug. 23. Florida House incumbents Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff are running to be the Republican nominee for District 29, which was redrawn by Florida lawmakers earlier this year.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy