ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Teen charged with attempted murder in Houma nightclub shooting that left 5 wounded

By Keith Magill, The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pE53n_0hDbOFYR00

A 19-year-old Houma man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last year at a local nightclub that wounded five people.

Charleston James Turner was arrested July 19 in connection with the incident, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said Thursday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. April 25, 2021, at Lenny’s Night Club, 656 Corporate Blvd. in Houma. Five people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, two in critical condition and the other three with injuries described as minor, the Sheriff's Office said at the time.

Detectives developed information that linked Turner as a second shooter within the business, Soignet said Thursday.

Earlier:Arrest made in Houma nightclub shooting that left 5 injured

'No moral compass':Questions swirl as probe continues into Houma nightclub shooting spree

Information on Turner was not released earlier because he was 17 at the time of the incident and considered a juvenile, the sheriff said.

The Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Turner on five counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident, according to the release. Detectives found him July 19 and arrested him on the outstanding warrants.

The Terrebonne District Attorney's Office has agreed to prosecute Turner as an adult due to the severity of the charges, Soignet said. Turner is being held in the Terrebonne Parish jail without bond.

Brandon Johnson, 21, of Houma, was arrested in May 2021 in St. Charles Parish on five counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the nightclub shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said earlier. He is being held in the St. Charles Parish jail without bond.

— Courier and Daily Comet Executive Editor Keith Magill can be reached at 857-2201 or keith.magill@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @CourierEditor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Terrebonne Parish Sheriff#Night Club#The Sheriff S Office
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier

The Courier

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy