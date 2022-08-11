Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KELOLAND TV
Veterans celebrating the 80th anniversary of USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — World War II veterans were among the crowd which gathered Saturday morning for the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota’s commissioning. The USS South Dakota was commissioned in 1942. Crew member Leon Gee served in WWII as a radar man on the battleship.
KELOLAND TV
Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
KELOLAND TV
MMIP: A hidden crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For most people the tragedies are unimaginable, but on South Dakota’s reservations, they’re painfully real. MMIP is a hidden crisis and the stories often go untold. On this Inside KELOLAND, we are shining a light on the state’s missing and murdered indigenous people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Heavy motorcycle traffic expected on I-90 as rally ends
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and other roads across South Dakota Sunday as bikers head home from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Numbers released over the weekend from the highway patrol show there have been a total of 88 rally-related crashes so...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 15, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
KELOLAND TV
Florida teacher quits after staff removed posters of Black leaders
(The Hill) — A Florida teacher quit days before the beginning of the school year after staff removed posters of Black leaders, sharing an account of the situation that conflicts with that of the school. Michael James, a teacher at an Escambia County public school, said that the employee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
EROS takes the controls of Landsat 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — NASA officially handed over the keys of a new space satellite to South Dakota’s EROS Data Center on Thursday. This means the Landsat 9 satellite, launched nearly one year ago, is now fully operational. They gathered under a tent, outside of the EROS...
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
KELOLAND TV
Early Rain Chances; Not Much Heat – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, August 14
Some areas of much-needed rain have been observed in a few areas, including the SE corner of South Dakota and the Black Hills. Rain develops a bit more as we head into the evening and into the night. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as well, especially to the west, but it’ll still be rain all the same.
Comments / 0