Once upon a time, Ree Drummond was a vegetarian (per The Pioneer Woman blog). This seems somewhat surprising, considering the celebrity chef, cookbook author, restaurant owner, lifestyle maven, and famous Oklahoma rancher's wife is known for the hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meals she creates for her rugged Marlboro Man and their family. Drummond's most popular recipes of 2021 include meaty classics like Sloppy Joes, baked ziti (with ground beef), and braised short ribs that she calls "one of life's greatest pleasures” (per The Pioneer Woman). But there might be an even greater pleasure for The Pioneer Woman, one that she didn't quit even when she could say no to meat.
While there are many different ways to prepare eggs – scrambled, sunny side-up, hard-boiled, folded into an omelette — one of the most popular methods is frying them, whether you prefer a runny yolk or over hard. According to a recent survey by Pantry & Larder, over-easy fried eggs are the top pick in 25 states, followed by over-medium in 16. Typically, fried eggs are made in a skillet on the stove and, no matter how you like your yolk, require you to steam them until the egg whites are opaque. The trickiest part is often making sure the eggs don't break or stick to the pan.
One of the last people you would expect to see on "Shark Week" would probably be the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri. In 2018, the spiky-haired star shocked the world when he dove with sharks in the Bahamas with his son Hunter for a "Shark Week" special aptly named "Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy" (via Eater). Fieri is usually the one having a seafood feast, so this was a bit of a role switch when the celebrity chef watched sharks have a feeding frenzy feet away from him. Since this is not a typical day at the office for the "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" host, he had plenty of professional help to make sure he and his son were safe in the water. They had several dive instructors with them as well as paramedic and dive safety consultant Mike Hudson at the surface (via EMS World).
Fans of Sunny Anderson know that she is truly a joy to follow. Her career in the food world has spanned years, and she is very rarely without a smile. While many know her as one of the several lovable co-hosts from "The Kitchen," Anderson has made a name for herself outside of that kitchen, both in her own kitchen and on-screen in the kitchens of fellow chefs like Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, and more.
If you follow a Keto diet, Aldi just brought back a fan-favorite product. According to Today, a Keto diet tries to keep the carb intake low and is all about choosing foods high in fat and protein. Because it's been in the universe of diets since 1921 and embraced by some celebrities — think Halle Berry and Vanessa Hudgens, per US Magazine – the rest of us can't help but be a tad bit curious.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is dropping some useful hints on how to save cash at the grocery store. She gleaned the tips while hosting a new cooking show. Drummond, briefly, is switching from Pioneer Woman to Big Bad Budget Battle. It’s a six-episode cooking competition that premiered Tuesday on the Food Network. You can also catch the episodes on Discovery+.
With fall only six weeks away, people are beginning to transition away from hosting backyard barbecues and donning white pants. As Americans begin to look forward to this festive time of year, it's hard not to think about one of the biggest stars of spooky season: pumpkin spice. Even though we are still in the midst of the dog days of summer, brands across the country have already begun announcing their fall menu updates, and unsurprisingly, many of them feature this fall-favorite flavor. Pumpkin spice season is returning to Krispy Kreme early this year, while Dunkin's fall lineup also includes a new pumpkin treat.
Bobby Flay is well known for his grill prowess. Flay has even been labeled as Food Network's go-to guy for this method of cooking thanks to his series "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Grill It." Let's face it, if there is a celebrity chef who makes us want to have a backyard barbecue, it's Bobby Flay — the guy knows his way around just about any cut of meat you can think of. But over the years, Flay's eating habits have evolved. He shared with Men's Journal that back in 1991, he worked long hours and when he got off work he feasted. Flay explained, "Our routine was to go to Blue Ribbon Brasserie and eat four courses and drink a few bottles of wine. That's, like, a really bad idea to do for a long time."
While working in fast food has its own fair share of challenges. You have to balance ensuring the customer's order is correct while still delivering orders at a rapid pace. If you take too long to make sure a customer's order is right, you hold up the line. If you try to blow through the entire line in under a few minutes, you're bound to be screwing up orders here and there.
As any true foodie would know, eating food from around the world is a tasty and exciting way to gain knowledge and appreciation for other cultures. Cooking food from around the world can certainly reap the same benefits. Sharing these foods without giving credit to their roots, however, is where the line can be drawn between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation.
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon lovers, get ready—this lemon drop martini is a cool glass of sweet-tart perfection! Born in the 1970s, this classic is perfect for any happy hour or cocktail party. Fans of lemon desserts will love this simple drink—it's like lemon icebox pie with a kick!. What's in a...
Inspired by a classic cocktail, these 3-ingredient chocolate cupcakes are unbelievably easy to make
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. May I confess something? I was skeptical. I'm a columnist who serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted...
