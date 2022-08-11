Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Local partnership works to bridge digital divide
SAN ANTONIO – The digital divide is a gap between those who have access to digital technology and those who do not and it has been a problem in and around San Antonio. There are programs and organizations working to address the problem and help the future of our community, an one of those organizations is SA Digital Connects.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology expands to bring STEM interactive experiences
SAN ANTONIO – A local museum that is delivering STEM in captivating and inspiring ways and allows kids’ imaginations to run wild has recently expanded. The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology or SAMSAT, has expanded to the Tech Port Center and Arena on the Southwest Side and now offers new STEM interactive experiences.
'My family depends on me' | Thousands still waiting to be enrolled in San Antonio's Ready to Work job placement program
SAN ANTONIO — Shanta Jackson, a San Antonio mother of three, was one of more than 800 people who preregistered for the city's Ready to Work program before online enrollment opened up in May. Nearly three months later, she's still wondering when she’ll begin classes. “It is frustrating,...
KSAT 12
Giant African Spurred Tortoise visits SA park, but no one knows how it got there
SAN ANTONIO – A North Side park had a very unlikely visitor early last week -- a 50-pound African Spurred Tortoise -- and it’s still unclear how it got there. According to San Antonio Animal Care Services, Walter O’ Hare, the tortoise in question, was found by a few Good Samaritans on Aug. 7 while taking a stroll along Phil Hardberger Park.
KSAT 12
San Antonio, how are increased electricity bills affecting your life? Take our 5-question survey
SAN ANTONIO – This summer, Texans have been hit hard with not only record-breaking heat, but also with the struggles of inflation. Unfortunately, those issues intersect in residential utility bills, as CPS Energy just increased rates for customers. Have you been experiencing pricier bills? Has inflation affected the way...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
KSAT 12
Grill this: San Antonio top city for barbecue in US, new study says
SAN ANTONIO – Texans know our state has the best barbecue in the country, and a new study just crowned San Antonio as the best barbecue city. Excellent quality, low prices and a large number of barbecue joints earned the Alamo City the top spot on the list of 15 best barbecue cities in the U.S.
tpr.org
San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits
High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
San Antonio Current
Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area
Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
KSAT 12
You can now practice yoga within the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Yoga fans now have the opportunity to flow under “The Starry Night” when classes open at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit later this month. Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes will take place within the multi-sensory and animated exhibit, which opened in June at Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio, east of downtown.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
KSAT 12
As a low moves onshore near Corpus Christi, heavier rain expected to stay south of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – While San Antonio will have the opportunity to see a few widely scattered downpours Sunday and Monday, heavy soaking rains will be limited to deep South Texas. GULF LOW PRESSURE MOVING ONSHORE - Instead of a large disorganized system, which spreads the wealth, a slow organization of an area of low pressure, which developed in the Gulf of Mexico, has moved onshore near Corpus Christi. Rainfall will become more concentrated and tightly wound across deep South Texas Sunday & Monday.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
KSAT 12
Enjoy cool cars, live music for free at Kerrville River Roadster Show
KERRVILLE, Texas – Live music and cool cars will return to the banks of the Guadalupe River at the Kerrville River Roadster Show. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back this annual event, which kicks off at 4 p.m. at Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive.
KSAT 12
Gridiron Heroes
SAN ANTONIO, TX – “We cheer these young men on the football field. Let’s make sure we don’t forget them now.”. Those are the words Eddie Canales said as he accepted his CNN Heroes award in 2011 from Kurt Warner. Eddie Canales was recognized for his extraordinary contribution to helping young athletes who sustained a spinal cord injury while playing high school football.
KSAT 12
I-35 reopens in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line issue
SAN MARCOS, Texas – All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive in San Marcos have reopened, city officials said. The highway was closed down Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line, city officials said. “Thanks to the quick...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Short-staffed Mexican restaurant sees high scores tumble, barely pass recent inspection
SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant with a history of high scores barely passed a recent inspection and a popular Korean BBQ racked up several violations when health inspectors visited last month. According to an employee, there was no manager on duty when we stopped by La Quintana Mexican...
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
