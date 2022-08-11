ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Leading SA: Local partnership works to bridge digital divide

SAN ANTONIO – The digital divide is a gap between those who have access to digital technology and those who do not and it has been a problem in and around San Antonio. There are programs and organizations working to address the problem and help the future of our community, an one of those organizations is SA Digital Connects.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Grill this: San Antonio top city for barbecue in US, new study says

SAN ANTONIO – Texans know our state has the best barbecue in the country, and a new study just crowned San Antonio as the best barbecue city. Excellent quality, low prices and a large number of barbecue joints earned the Alamo City the top spot on the list of 15 best barbecue cities in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits

High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As a low moves onshore near Corpus Christi, heavier rain expected to stay south of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – While San Antonio will have the opportunity to see a few widely scattered downpours Sunday and Monday, heavy soaking rains will be limited to deep South Texas. GULF LOW PRESSURE MOVING ONSHORE - Instead of a large disorganized system, which spreads the wealth, a slow organization of an area of low pressure, which developed in the Gulf of Mexico, has moved onshore near Corpus Christi. Rainfall will become more concentrated and tightly wound across deep South Texas Sunday & Monday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gridiron Heroes

SAN ANTONIO, TX – “We cheer these young men on the football field. Let’s make sure we don’t forget them now.”. Those are the words Eddie Canales said as he accepted his CNN Heroes award in 2011 from Kurt Warner. Eddie Canales was recognized for his extraordinary contribution to helping young athletes who sustained a spinal cord injury while playing high school football.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

I-35 reopens in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line issue

SAN MARCOS, Texas – All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive in San Marcos have reopened, city officials said. The highway was closed down Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line, city officials said. “Thanks to the quick...
SAN MARCOS, TX

Community Policy