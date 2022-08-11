Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson having a blast with strong NFL preseason debut
Aidan Hutchinson is loving life in the NFL after a few months and one preseason game. In the first NFL game of his career, Hutchinson accounted for 2 solo tackles and 1 tackle for loss in the Detroit Lions’ 27-23 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After the game,...
saturdaytradition.com
Frank Reich, Colts coaching staff discuss plan to modify workload of Jonathan Taylor in 2022
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is undoubtedly one of the best of his position in the NFL. Not only did the 3rd-year player out of Wisconsin lead the league in rushing yards by a wide margin in 2021, but his total attempts, 332, were tops in the NFL. That’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Watch: Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley finds WR in back of end zone for score
Trace McSorley didn’t see any regular season action with the Arizona Cardinals after signing with them in November of 2021. The former Penn State QB made sure to make the most of his preseason chances on Friday. The Cardinals played the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in their 1st...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost confirms Nebraska WR sidelined for 'extended period of time' with injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost feels true freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford can contribute immediately to the team in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Huskers will have to wait a little longer for Crawford to contribute as he will be out for an extended amount of time. He originally suffered...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
saturdaytradition.com
State College native Keaton Ellis opens up on playing for Penn State, reveals best memory as a fan
Penn State has a host of players on its 2022 roster that played high school football within Pennsylvania borders. But two players, safeties Jaden Seider and Keaton Parks, attended State College Area High School, just 2-and-a-half miles away from Beaver Stadium. Parks, entering his 4th season in Happy Valley, recorded 18 tackles across 11 games in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers
Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
saturdaytradition.com
Chiefs rookie, former Rutgers RB Isiah Pacheco discusses first NFL preseason game
Former Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco was on the field Saturday as the Kansas City Chiefs visited the Chicago Bears in the 2022 preseason kickoff for both teams. Pacheco was a 7th-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, entering an RB room that included Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offseason signing Ronald Jones, and Jerick McKinnon. The rookie saw limited action during the Chiefs’ loss, taking 2 carries for 6 yards and making a reception for 5 yards. But he added a nice kickoff return for 37 yards as he saw involvement in special teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Tirico, Drew Brees' replacement on NBC Notre Dame broadcasts revealed, per report
NBC will be broadcasting B1G football starting with the 2024 season. The longtime home of Notre Dame football, though, will be rolling out a new broadcast team for Fighting Irish games with Mike Tirico replacing Al Michaels on “Sunday Night Football” and Drew Brees exiting the network altogether.
saturdaytradition.com
Master Teague runs over multiple defenders, shines in one-on-one drill with Pittsburgh Steelers
Master Teague ran over several defenders in a training camp drill with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Teague, a former Ohio State running back, is trying to make the Steelers’ roster for the upcoming regular season. Teague went undrafted out of Ohio State and is fighting to be a running back on an active NFL roster.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers
An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland coach Mike Locksley surprises 2 specialists with scholarships during Baltimore Ravens preseason game
Maryland put a pair of specialists on scholarship on Thursday night with an awesome public announcement. Mike Locksley’s Terrapins squad was on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Locksley got interviewed for the PA and jumbotron during the game. After being asked about the start of fall camp for the 2022 season, Locksley said it was time for a special announcement: Colton Spangler was now on scholarship.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022
Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State
Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season
Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Bostad, Wisconsin o-line coach, not comfortable with depth chart for Badgers
Bob Bostad has transitioned back to coach the offensive line for Wisconsin after a stretch coaching the inside linebackers of the Badgers. Heading into 2022, Bostad still sees a need to settle out the 2-deep depth chart on the line. Talking about his unit on Saturday, Bostad pointed out that...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, intriguing 2023 QB, reveals B1G commitment
Jaxon Smolik is on his way to the B1G just one day after reopening his recruitment. Originally committed to Tulane, Smolik announced his decision to investigate his options on Thursday. Penn State was expected to be in the picture after Smolik camped with the Nittany Lions and generated an offer at the end of July.
saturdaytradition.com
Parker Friedrichsen, 4-star 2023 shooting guard, has 2 B1G schools in top 5
Parker Friedrichsen is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound shooting guard out of Bixby High School in Oklahoma. He is considered the No. 20 player at his position in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, as well as the No. 2 overall player in the Sooner State and the No. 123 player nationally.
