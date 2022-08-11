Former Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco was on the field Saturday as the Kansas City Chiefs visited the Chicago Bears in the 2022 preseason kickoff for both teams. Pacheco was a 7th-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, entering an RB room that included Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offseason signing Ronald Jones, and Jerick McKinnon. The rookie saw limited action during the Chiefs’ loss, taking 2 carries for 6 yards and making a reception for 5 yards. But he added a nice kickoff return for 37 yards as he saw involvement in special teams.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO