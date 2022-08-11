ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson having a blast with strong NFL preseason debut

Aidan Hutchinson is loving life in the NFL after a few months and one preseason game. In the first NFL game of his career, Hutchinson accounted for 2 solo tackles and 1 tackle for loss in the Detroit Lions’ 27-23 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After the game,...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

State College native Keaton Ellis opens up on playing for Penn State, reveals best memory as a fan

Penn State has a host of players on its 2022 roster that played high school football within Pennsylvania borders. But two players, safeties Jaden Seider and Keaton Parks, attended State College Area High School, just 2-and-a-half miles away from Beaver Stadium. Parks, entering his 4th season in Happy Valley, recorded 18 tackles across 11 games in 2021.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers

Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Chiefs rookie, former Rutgers RB Isiah Pacheco discusses first NFL preseason game

Former Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco was on the field Saturday as the Kansas City Chiefs visited the Chicago Bears in the 2022 preseason kickoff for both teams. Pacheco was a 7th-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, entering an RB room that included Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offseason signing Ronald Jones, and Jerick McKinnon. The rookie saw limited action during the Chiefs’ loss, taking 2 carries for 6 yards and making a reception for 5 yards. But he added a nice kickoff return for 37 yards as he saw involvement in special teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers

An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland coach Mike Locksley surprises 2 specialists with scholarships during Baltimore Ravens preseason game

Maryland put a pair of specialists on scholarship on Thursday night with an awesome public announcement. Mike Locksley’s Terrapins squad was on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Locksley got interviewed for the PA and jumbotron during the game. After being asked about the start of fall camp for the 2022 season, Locksley said it was time for a special announcement: Colton Spangler was now on scholarship.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State

Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season

Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smolik, intriguing 2023 QB, reveals B1G commitment

Jaxon Smolik is on his way to the B1G just one day after reopening his recruitment. Originally committed to Tulane, Smolik announced his decision to investigate his options on Thursday. Penn State was expected to be in the picture after Smolik camped with the Nittany Lions and generated an offer at the end of July.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

