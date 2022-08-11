ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Minnesota standout Boye Mafe records highlight strip sack in NFL debut

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of faith in some of their top draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft including former Minnesota standout defender Boye Mafe. In the first NFL game of his career, Mafe had an impactful performance that included a strip sack and a second sack with 1:17 minutes left in the game.
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smolik, intriguing 2023 QB, reveals B1G commitment

Jaxon Smolik is on his way to the B1G just one day after reopening his recruitment. Originally committed to Tulane, Smolik announced his decision to investigate his options on Thursday. Penn State was expected to be in the picture after Smolik camped with the Nittany Lions and generated an offer at the end of July.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season

Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools

Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6

Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson having a blast with strong NFL preseason debut

Aidan Hutchinson is loving life in the NFL after a few months and one preseason game. In the first NFL game of his career, Hutchinson accounted for 2 solo tackles and 1 tackle for loss in the Detroit Lions’ 27-23 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After the game,...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Illinois edge rusher records sack in NFL debut

Former Illinois edge rusher Owen Carney Jr. is among the players looking to use the preseason to secure a potential roster spot with the Miami Dolphins. Carney accounted for 2 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 quarterback hit in Miami’s first preseason game as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL

