Another Two Gators Targets Committing on Sunday
Could the Florida Gators double-dip on the recruiting trail for the second day in a row on Sunday?
Penn State RB, former 4-star prospect, no longer on Nittany Lion roster, per report
Penn State’s RB room is reportedly losing a piece midway through fall camp. According to Tyler Donohue with Lions 247, third-year player Caziah Holmes is no longer listed on Penn State’s roster. Holmes was seen out at practice for Penn State as recently as Wednesday. Holmes originally came...
Gators Earn Commitment From Big-Time DT Will Norman
The Florida Gators continue their impressive recruiting spree as of late by landing defensive tackle Will Norman.
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Gators Land Commitment From Highly-Coveted DL Kelby Collins
Florida's defensive recruiting class has a new headliner, as lineman Kelby Collins' pledged to the Gators over Alabama and Georgia, among others.
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
Former Minnesota standout Boye Mafe records highlight strip sack in NFL debut
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of faith in some of their top draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft including former Minnesota standout defender Boye Mafe. In the first NFL game of his career, Mafe had an impactful performance that included a strip sack and a second sack with 1:17 minutes left in the game.
Jaxon Smolik, intriguing 2023 QB, reveals B1G commitment
Jaxon Smolik is on his way to the B1G just one day after reopening his recruitment. Originally committed to Tulane, Smolik announced his decision to investigate his options on Thursday. Penn State was expected to be in the picture after Smolik camped with the Nittany Lions and generated an offer at the end of July.
Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022
Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season
Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools
Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
Gabe Ervin Jr. looks better than ever for Nebraska in return from knee injury
Gabe Ervin Jr. had a strong start to his collegiate career last season with Nebraska before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 23-16 road loss to Oklahoma. On Saturday, Scott Frost not only says that Ervin looks back to his pre-injured form, but he also looks better than ever.
Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6
Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
CBS Sports reveals preseason bowl projections for the SEC
We are inching closer to the start of the college football season and the beginning of the Brian Kelly era. The LSU Tigers are hoping for better results than we saw in the 2021 campaign. Much like last season, LSU will begin the campaign away from Tiger Stadium but at...
LB Jerry Mixon to announce Friday on 247Sports' YouTube Channel
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon is set to announce his decision this afternoon. Mixon will announce his decision Friday, August 12th, at 2:30 p.m. PT and will announce it on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel. He named a final five of Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri, Oregon and...
Aidan Hutchinson having a blast with strong NFL preseason debut
Aidan Hutchinson is loving life in the NFL after a few months and one preseason game. In the first NFL game of his career, Hutchinson accounted for 2 solo tackles and 1 tackle for loss in the Detroit Lions’ 27-23 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After the game,...
Michigan football opponent preview, final score prediction: Iowa
Previewing the Iowa Hawkeyes and picking an early final score for Michigan Wolverines football's fifth game of the season (Oct. 1 in Iowa City).
Former Illinois edge rusher records sack in NFL debut
Former Illinois edge rusher Owen Carney Jr. is among the players looking to use the preseason to secure a potential roster spot with the Miami Dolphins. Carney accounted for 2 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 quarterback hit in Miami’s first preseason game as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 on Saturday.
