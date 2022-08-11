Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Man allegedly strangled woman in Dauphin County
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Millersburg, Dauphin County was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Aug. 10. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troop[ers responded to the Millersburg Borough building on Aug. 11 at around 1 p.m. for a report of a nonactive domestic incident.
abc27.com
Manheim Police looking for suspect who allegedly vandalized police station
MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County are looking for a suspect they say vandalized portions of the borough’s police station on Saturday, Aug. 13. According to a release from police, at around 5:30 p.m., an area resident contacted officers about a man who...
local21news.com
Police seek information on alleged use of stolen credit card
Franklin County, PA — Police in Franklin County say they are looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to try and purchase $1000 worth of gift cards at a local Target. Police say it happened at Target on Norland Avenue in Chambersburg on August 12...
Millersburg man arrested after police investigate threats, find cache of guns
A Millersburg man was arrested on firearms and other charges Friday after a police investigation triggered by threats of violence found he’d lied during an attempt to purchase a handgun last fall. Evan K. Etzweiler, 23, was taken into custody after a search of his residence that uncovered at...
WGAL
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
Cumberland County shooting that wounded 1 remains under investigation
CARLISLE - Borough police said Saturday they are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting near the intersection of East Louther and North East streets that left one man hospitalized. No charges have been filed and the shooter remains at large. Sgt. Joshua Bucher said officers were called to the...
local21news.com
Intoxicated man does $5,000 of damage to police station, police say
Lancaster County — The Manheim Borough Police Department were contacted at 5:20PM on August 13 by a seemingly intoxicated man who requested to be taken to the hospital. After the call, police found surveillance footage of the same man, 50-year-old Jason Ramey, throwing rocks at their station's windows and doors.
York Postal Worker Indicted After Physically Assaulting Two Co-Workers
HARRISBURG – A York man who works for the U.S. Postal Service has been indicted...
Cumberland County cop won’t face criminal charges after crash that killed repairman
An off-duty East Pennsboro police sergeant could have avoided killing a service worker on Interstate 81 last spring with safer driving, but his actions did not merit criminal charges, the Dauphin County district attorney ruled last week. District Attorney Fran Chardo told PennLive his office has declined to file any...
Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there
Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
19-year-old electrocuted in bucket truck accident
Centre County, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Aug. 10 as he worked on a bucket truck near the 100 block of Tressler Lane in Gregg Township. Alexander Fries perished when investigators said his bucket touched live electrical wires. Fries was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. “An autopsy showed Fries died as a result of electrocution and manner of death is accidental,” Sayers wrote.
local21news.com
Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary
Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
Saturday morning shooting in Cumberland County under investigation: police
Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that happened in Carlisle that injured one person. The shooting, which occurred on the 100 block of North East Street at around 8:50 a.m., was an isolated incident, according to Carlisle Borough Police. One victim, whom police believe was the intended target, is...
Coroner called to I-81 crash in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to a vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Susquehanna Township. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and fire happened near mile marker 67, according to officials. Traffic is being diverted at exit 67 onto Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Provides False Information to Purchase Firearm While Subject of PFA Order
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man reportedly provided false information in order to purchase a firearm while being the subject of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Harley James Mansberger, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on July 19.
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
2 children in serious condition after Dauphin County shooting: police
A shooting late Thursday night in Swatara Township has left two children with serious wounds, according to police. Swatara Township Police responded to a report of shots fired at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 11. They arrived on the scene on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, where multiple rounds had been shot into a home, injuring two children.
wdac.com
Charges After Lancaster County Hospital Incident
EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and harassment after an incident at an area hospital. Police charged 21-year-old Damon Ruoss of Ephrata as the result of an investigation into an occurrence on August 9 at 2:15 p.m. at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Ruoss, an emergency room patient, assaulted four hospital employees. One victim was punched in the face and scratched, another victim was scratched, and two other victims were spit on. He also damaged a hospital room by punching the drywall. Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest monitoring.
