Perry County, PA

abc27.com

Man allegedly strangled woman in Dauphin County

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Millersburg, Dauphin County was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Aug. 10. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troop[ers responded to the Millersburg Borough building on Aug. 11 at around 1 p.m. for a report of a nonactive domestic incident.
MILLERSBURG, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Crime & Safety
WGAL

Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Intoxicated man does $5,000 of damage to police station, police say

Lancaster County — The Manheim Borough Police Department were contacted at 5:20PM on August 13 by a seemingly intoxicated man who requested to be taken to the hospital. After the call, police found surveillance footage of the same man, 50-year-old Jason Ramey, throwing rocks at their station's windows and doors.
MANHEIM, PA
#Sex Abuse#Psp#Pennsylvania State Police#Juveniles#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there

Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

19-year-old electrocuted in bucket truck accident

Centre County, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Aug. 10 as he worked on a bucket truck near the 100 block of Tressler Lane in Gregg Township. Alexander Fries perished when investigators said his bucket touched live electrical wires. Fries was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. “An autopsy showed Fries died as a result of electrocution and manner of death is accidental,” Sayers wrote.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary

Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
WBRE

Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash

WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to I-81 crash in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to a vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Susquehanna Township. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and fire happened near mile marker 67, according to officials. Traffic is being diverted at exit 67 onto Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Provides False Information to Purchase Firearm While Subject of PFA Order

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man reportedly provided false information in order to purchase a firearm while being the subject of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Harley James Mansberger, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on July 19.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA
wdac.com

Charges After Lancaster County Hospital Incident

EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and harassment after an incident at an area hospital. Police charged 21-year-old Damon Ruoss of Ephrata as the result of an investigation into an occurrence on August 9 at 2:15 p.m. at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Ruoss, an emergency room patient, assaulted four hospital employees. One victim was punched in the face and scratched, another victim was scratched, and two other victims were spit on. He also damaged a hospital room by punching the drywall. Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest monitoring.

