Cadiz, KY

14news.com

Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Canton Street Wreck

Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two injured in three-vehicle accident

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
County
Trigg County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Trigg County, KY
Government
City
Lafayette, KY
Cadiz, KY
Government
City
Cadiz, KY
Trigg County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Government
whopam.com

Two injured in Princeton Road accident

A Cerulean woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Princeton Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound in the 10000 block of Princeton Road about 5 a.m. when she ran off the road and traveled through a ditch until striking a culvert.
CERULEAN, KY
theloganjournal.com

Mule Jam coming to Logan Aug. 12-13

Friday & Saturday, August 12 – 13 — Location: Logan County Extension Office – 255 John Paul Rd. Russellville, KY 42276. Mule Sale – 11 top notch broke teams selling Live & Online!. Register and Bid Online @. https://www.apro.bid/auction/mule-jam-2022-5383/bidgallery/. Pre-bidding begins Sat., August 6 at Noon...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead

A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Person
Bill Thorpe
whvoradio.com

I-24 Westbound Lane Restriction In Trigg County Starts Tuesday

A work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 in Trigg County will be in place starting Tuesday. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone will be set up near the 60-mile marker to allow bearing work and concrete abutment repairs on the Muddy Ford Creek Bridge.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Fiscal Court, Board Of Elections Host Extensive Conversations

Following a Friday morning, one-hour special-called Board of Elections discussion, the Christian County Fiscal Court unanimously approved the increase of poll-worker pay from $200 a day to $300 a day with a $10 clean-up stipend and mileage — and then tabled a motion for the purchase of more voting machines, contingent on any actions taken at the next Board of Elections meeting set for August 18.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards

Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith

PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
WESTVIEW, KY
#Main
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Thursday Night Greenville Road Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Greenville Road near the intersection of Moores Drive in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 11 p.m. a car was southbound when for an unknown reason it ran off the road hitting mailboxes before coming to a stop in a ditch.
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Clarksdale Drive in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was on Clarksdale Drive when for an unknown reason it ran off the road overturned and came to a rest in a ravine. A passenger in...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
whvoradio.com

Inaugural Commonwealth Conversation Focuses On Healthy Dialogue

The inaugural Commonwealth Conversation in Hopkinsville Thursday night featured a cordial discussion of issues ranging from growing the workforce, to tax reform, and the three biggest issues facing Kentucky. The Commonwealth Conversation was the idea of Forward Kentucky Publisher Bruce Maples. He was joined by 3rd District State Senator Whitney...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

School Board Moves Forward On Sale Of Property

The Christian County Board of Education authorized Superintendent Chris Bentzel to sign a deed and other-related documents necessary to close the transaction to sell nearly 27 acres on Country Club Lane. During a special called Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Josh Hunt asked the board to authorize...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

