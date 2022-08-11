Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
whopam.com
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton Road accident
A Cerulean woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Princeton Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound in the 10000 block of Princeton Road about 5 a.m. when she ran off the road and traveled through a ditch until striking a culvert.
theloganjournal.com
Mule Jam coming to Logan Aug. 12-13
Friday & Saturday, August 12 – 13 — Location: Logan County Extension Office – 255 John Paul Rd. Russellville, KY 42276. Mule Sale – 11 top notch broke teams selling Live & Online!. Register and Bid Online @. https://www.apro.bid/auction/mule-jam-2022-5383/bidgallery/. Pre-bidding begins Sat., August 6 at Noon...
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
RELATED PEOPLE
whvoradio.com
I-24 Westbound Lane Restriction In Trigg County Starts Tuesday
A work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 in Trigg County will be in place starting Tuesday. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone will be set up near the 60-mile marker to allow bearing work and concrete abutment repairs on the Muddy Ford Creek Bridge.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court, Board Of Elections Host Extensive Conversations
Following a Friday morning, one-hour special-called Board of Elections discussion, the Christian County Fiscal Court unanimously approved the increase of poll-worker pay from $200 a day to $300 a day with a $10 clean-up stipend and mileage — and then tabled a motion for the purchase of more voting machines, contingent on any actions taken at the next Board of Elections meeting set for August 18.
whopam.com
HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards
Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
wpsdlocal6.com
Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Thursday Night Greenville Road Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Greenville Road near the intersection of Moores Drive in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 11 p.m. a car was southbound when for an unknown reason it ran off the road hitting mailboxes before coming to a stop in a ditch.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Clarksdale Drive in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was on Clarksdale Drive when for an unknown reason it ran off the road overturned and came to a rest in a ravine. A passenger in...
Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSP, Logan County sheriffs, conducting murder investigation
According to KSP, Logan County deputies located a deceased male near his residence on the 3000 block of Deer Lick Road.
whvoradio.com
Inaugural Commonwealth Conversation Focuses On Healthy Dialogue
The inaugural Commonwealth Conversation in Hopkinsville Thursday night featured a cordial discussion of issues ranging from growing the workforce, to tax reform, and the three biggest issues facing Kentucky. The Commonwealth Conversation was the idea of Forward Kentucky Publisher Bruce Maples. He was joined by 3rd District State Senator Whitney...
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
whvoradio.com
School Board Moves Forward On Sale Of Property
The Christian County Board of Education authorized Superintendent Chris Bentzel to sign a deed and other-related documents necessary to close the transaction to sell nearly 27 acres on Country Club Lane. During a special called Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Josh Hunt asked the board to authorize...
Comments / 0