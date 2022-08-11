ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

KXL

Armed Man Killed After Trying To Breach FBI Office, Standoff

CINCINNATI (AP) — An armed man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene, leading to an hourlong standoff Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Highway State Patrol said. The man, who has not been identified, was shot after...
