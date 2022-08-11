Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Related
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday’s NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway. Cheyenne Elise Bell posed for a picture with Denny Hamlin, unable to contain her joy after meeting her idol. “I love it so much,” she said. “Literally every time he […]
Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race
Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
More than 7 in 10 youngsters from Metro Richmond remain in region as young adults
About 72% of young people in the Metro Richmond region remained in the area a decade later as young adults, according to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis released recently. The data tracked census, survey and tax data for people born between 1984 and 1992, analyzing their locations at ages 16 and 26.
Sen. Kaine 'puzzled' by alleged mass shooting plot in Richmond
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said he's "puzzled" and "confused" about conflicting information regarding an alleged July Fourth mass shooting plot Richmond Police claim to have stopped.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carytown Watermelon Festival rolls into Richmond on Sunday
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival is coming to Richmond on Sunday, August 14 with hopes of leaving families happy and full of the many variations of the tasty fruit before summer ends.
butlerradio.com
NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Richmond
The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action on Sunday as drivers take to Richmond Raceway. The top five in points going into Sunday’s race are:. Kyle Larson is expected to start on the pole this weekend. You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with pre-race coverage at 2pm on WBUT 1050AM and 97.3FM. The green flag will drop just after 3pm.
NBC12
NASCAR returns to area with chances to meet drivers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR returns to the River City this weekend and also brings the chance to meet drivers at local events. On Friday, Aug. 12, fans can stop by the Kroger along Staples Mill Road in Henrico to meet driver Ryan Blaney. He will be on-site to sign autographs, take photos and interact with fans from 6-7 p.m.
hanoversheriff.com
Traffic Advisory Issued for NASCAR Race
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office anticipates traffic congestion in the Mechanicsville area during the NASCAR races to be held this weekend at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County. Citizens are encouraged to plan in advance to avoid traffic congestion that will be caused by this event. On Saturday, August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gathered at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville Friday night to honor and remember the sacrifices made five years ago during the Unite the Right rally. Four local faith-based organizations, including Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville, Congregate Charlottesville, and the African American Pastors Council, organized...
urbanviewsrva.com
UNCF to host 2nd Annual “A Mind Is…”®
RICHMOND, VA —The second annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) “A Mind Is…”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. The event will feature renowned jazz artist Tim Bowman, a chart-topping guitarist who has a way of melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues making it seem effortlessly. Master soprano saxophonist Rick Elliot will also be performing as the VIP reception artist.
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What should be done with derelict Oak Grove Elementary?
What should be done with a Richmond elementary school that's been abandoned for nearly ten years? That's the question facing the Oak Grove community as a developer sets its sights on the property.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17
Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
whopam.com
NASCAR Races Richmond Sunday
(Richmond, VA) — The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Richmond for the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday. Kevin Harvick is coming off a big win after a victory in Michigan last week. It was the fourth win in five races at Michigan for Harvick. It will be the fourth straight week Kurt Busch will miss due to concussion symptoms.
New Starbucks coming to Chippenham Mall on Richmond’s Southside
A new Starbucks location will open near the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Hull Street, according to a nearby retailer.
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members
Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace holds event in Richmond to push for diversity
NASCAR and driver Bubba Wallace chose to launch their inaugural Bubba's Block Party in Richmond on Thursday evening.
Back To School Rally awards supplies to Richmond students and teachers
The Northside Coalition for Children hosted its 14 annual Back 2 School Rally on Saturday as students and teachers get ready to head back to class later this month.
Comments / 0