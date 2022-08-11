ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBCU Gameday

Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race

Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Sports
butlerradio.com

NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Richmond

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action on Sunday as drivers take to Richmond Raceway. The top five in points going into Sunday’s race are:. Kyle Larson is expected to start on the pole this weekend. You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with pre-race coverage at 2pm on WBUT 1050AM and 97.3FM. The green flag will drop just after 3pm.
NBC12

NASCAR returns to area with chances to meet drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR returns to the River City this weekend and also brings the chance to meet drivers at local events. On Friday, Aug. 12, fans can stop by the Kroger along Staples Mill Road in Henrico to meet driver Ryan Blaney. He will be on-site to sign autographs, take photos and interact with fans from 6-7 p.m.
hanoversheriff.com

Traffic Advisory Issued for NASCAR Race

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office anticipates traffic congestion in the Mechanicsville area during the NASCAR races to be held this weekend at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County. Citizens are encouraged to plan in advance to avoid traffic congestion that will be caused by this event. On Saturday, August...
NBC12

‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gathered at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville Friday night to honor and remember the sacrifices made five years ago during the Unite the Right rally. Four local faith-based organizations, including Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville, Congregate Charlottesville, and the African American Pastors Council, organized...
urbanviewsrva.com

UNCF to host 2nd Annual “A Mind Is…”®

RICHMOND, VA —The second annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) “A Mind Is…”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. The event will feature renowned jazz artist Tim Bowman, a chart-topping guitarist who has a way of melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues making it seem effortlessly. Master soprano saxophonist Rick Elliot will also be performing as the VIP reception artist.
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17

Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
whopam.com

NASCAR Races Richmond Sunday

(Richmond, VA) — The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Richmond for the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday. Kevin Harvick is coming off a big win after a victory in Michigan last week. It was the fourth win in five races at Michigan for Harvick. It will be the fourth straight week Kurt Busch will miss due to concussion symptoms.
