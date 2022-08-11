ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Georgetown bar reconsiders age limit policy

Clubhouse, the reboot of the former Church Hall bar and restaurant in Georgetown, appears to be getting pushback to its new “no-one-under-23” policy. Church Hall, which opened in 2018, became popular with the college-aged crowd. The owners wanted to pivot to a more upscale all-day operation with Clubhouse. The 23-and-over policy was intended to help with that.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Man charged with firing gun inside Tysons Corner Center set to appear in court

The man charged with firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in McLean, Virginia, in June is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Noah Settles, 22, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, attempted malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
MCLEAN, VA
WTOP

Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city. One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded. And officers responding to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

House fire in Loudoun Co. displaces 4

Four people in Lucketts, Virginia, were displaced Friday after a garage fire damaged part of their home, according to fire officials. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said that the blaze in Lucketts broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire crews from Virginia and Maryland arrived...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man dead after fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Police say a man is dead after a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, near the Federal Spring Recreation Center. Once...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

