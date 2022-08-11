ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration open for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Fall 2022 course

The Cities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park and Tukwila are partnering to bring Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training back to the community this September.

“Come learn with us!” organizers said. “Develop the knowledge & skills to help yourself, your family, & your community following a disaster.”

Free classes will be held on Thursdays starting at 6 p.m. on Sept 8, through Oct. 13, 2022 at the Burien Community Center.

When disasters strike, first responders come in many forms. Oftentimes, first responders are our family, friends, coworkers, and even complete strangers. Join us for a six-week program that gives you the knowledge and skills to help yourself and your community following a disaster.

You’ll learn a number of skills from fire safety and search and rescue to basic first aid and medical operations, general preparedness and more!

Following your training, you’ll practice all the skills you learned at our final exercise.

The Final Exercise will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the South King Fire Disaster Training Site in Federal Way.

All classes and final exercise must be attended in order to successfully complete the course.

Class is open and ready for registration.

IN THIS ARTICLE
