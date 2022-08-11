David Onama believes he’s “way better” than Nate Landwehr which will lead to the stoppage win at UFC San Diego: “I’m just going out there to have fun”

Read full article on original website
UFC San Diego Fighter Salaries: Marlon Vera tops the list with $300k payout
Bantamweight standout Marlon Vera took home the top payout at tonight’s UFC San Diego event. Vera (20-7 MMA) squared off with former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the headliner of tonight’s fight card in California. ‘Chito’ had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent...
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”
Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov “retired too early” to be considered the GOAT of the UFC
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘retired too early’ to be considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of the UFC. Nurmagomedov, 33, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the UFC. The Russian born lightweight champion has an unbeaten record of 29-0 in his pro MMA career. ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement from the UFC in March of 2021.
Dominick Cruz says if he doesn’t become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion this would be “pretty useless”
Dominick Cruz has put a lot on the line in his return to the UFC. Cruz ended his lengthy layoff in 2020 against Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title and suffered a TKO loss. He has since rebounded and earned decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz and will now face Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego in a pivotal bout for the bantamweight division.
UFC San Diego: ‘Vera vs Cruz’ Weigh-in Results: All Fighters successfully made weight
UFC San Diego kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place today, Friday August 12th. The official process starts at 12pm ET. And the fighters’ cut-off to weigh in is 2pm ET. UFC San Diego takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 13th at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The...
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya “won’t make it” five rounds at UFC 281: “If he’s within my reach I will hurt him”
Alex Pereira has the utmost confidence in his ability to dethrone Israel Adesanya. The UFC 281 title bout between Adesanya and Pereira feels like destiny. Pereira holds two victories over Adesanya in kickboxing. Their last encounter ended in brutal fashion with Pereira knocking Adesanya out cold. The two will mix...
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
Pros react after Rory MacDonald suffers TKO loss to Dilano Taylor at PFL 8: “Prob time for him to find another profession”
Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald collided with Dilano Taylor in the headliner of today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales. Taylor (10-2 MMA) had stepped up on short notice for the welterweight semi-final bout, this after MacDonald’s original opponent Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw from the event due to Visa issues.
Dana White shuts down talk of UFC fighters not getting enough money, says they “get paid what they’re supposed to get paid”
Dana White believes UFC fighters make enough money as they all get what they deserve. For the longest time, the talk of fighter pay has been a prominent one in the UFC, as fighters, fans, and media have thought that fighters deserve more. Some fighters have even been vocal in saying they think they are underpaid yet for White, he disagrees with that.
Bryan Battle says his welterweight cut went well, explains why he called out Ian Garry: “I don’t see why he wouldn’t want it”
Bryan Battle didn’t expect his welterweight cut to go as smoothly as it did. Battle, who won TUF at middleweight, was set to make his welterweight debut at UFC Vegas 59 against Takashi Sato. Although Battle did a test cut before making the move down, he was still uncertain how he’d feel when he got in the Octagon. Thankfully, Battle says the cut went smoothly and he felt great.
UFC San Diego Results: Nate Landwehr defeats David Onama by majority decision (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated featherweight fight between Nate Landwehr and David Onama. Landwehr (15-4 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Ľudovít Klein in his most previous effort this past October. ‘The Train’ has gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances overall.
Frankie Edgar shares clip from his stand-up comedy debut, BJ Penn and other fighters react
Frankie Edgar has shared a clip from his stand-up comedy debut. Edgar, 40, competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. ‘The Answer’ last fought in November of 2021 at UFC 268, where he went down to defeat against Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) by knockout. It was to be his 4th loss in 5 fights.
Magomed Ankalaev responds after Jamahal Hill calls out Jan Blachowicz: “Please don’t play with my food”
Magomed Ankalaev has responded after Jamahal Hill called out Jan Blachowicz for a future Octagon showdown. Ankalaev, 30, (18-1 MMA) is hot off a victory over Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) at UFC 277 in July of this year. The Russian born light heavyweight fighter is currently ranked #3 in the...
Katie Taylor slams Jake Paul for suggesting she cut to featherweight for Amanda Serrano rematch: “I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life”
Katie Taylor has questioned the logic of Jake Paul for suggesting she should move to featherweight for a rematch with Amanda Serrano. Back in April, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano put on one of the greatest boxing matches of this or any other era. The pair battled it out over the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles and they did so at the world’s most famous arena – Madison Square Garden.
Jake Paul claps back after UFC President Dana White attempts to defend current fighter pay
Jake Paul has responded to UFC president Dana White’s attempts to defend fighter pay. The discussion around UFC fighter pay has massively increased over the last few years. The conversation has been spurred on by figures such as ‘The Problem Child’. He has seemingly made it his mission to try and raise the promotion wages paid to fighters.
Jamahal Hill disappointed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira December booking: “It’s what we expected, but damn”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill is unhappy with the current top of the division. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off a knockout victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend. The win was his third finish in a row. Hill had previously scored first-round knockouts over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.
Dana White reveals his favorite moment in UFC history
Dana White says one knockout sticks out to him as his favorite moment to ever happen in the UFC. White has been involved in the UFC for years and has seen thousands of fights, knockouts, and submissions among crazy other moments. However, for White, his all-time favorite moment was Chuck Liddel knocking out Tito Ortiz.
PFL Playoffs 2 Results: Dilano Taylor stops Rory MacDonald in Round 1 (Video)
Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald squared off with Dilano Taylor in the headliner of today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales. Taylor (10-2 MMA) stepped in on short notice for the semi-final contest, this after MacDonald’s original opponent Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw from the event due to Visa issues.
Tyson Fury officially announces retirement on his 34th birthday: “IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY”
Tyson Fury has officially retired from boxing. In the lead-up to Fury’s fight against Dillian Whyte in London, he was vocal in saying this would be his final fight. He ended up scoring a TKO win and after the fight, he confirmed that was it for him. “The fans...
