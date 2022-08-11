Read full article on original website
After UFC on ESPN 41 knockout of Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera isn't 'tripping' on what comes next
SAN DIEGO – UFC bantamweight content Marlon Vera would be the first to tell you that working with coach Jason Parillo has changed his life, so how’s this for a life-altering moment?. Six days before his UFC on ESPN 41 headliner against former champion Dominick Cruz, Vera received...
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov “retired too early” to be considered the GOAT of the UFC
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘retired too early’ to be considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of the UFC. Nurmagomedov, 33, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the UFC. The Russian born lightweight champion has an unbeaten record of 29-0 in his pro MMA career. ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement from the UFC in March of 2021.
UFC San Diego Fighter Salaries: Marlon Vera tops the list with $300k payout
Bantamweight standout Marlon Vera took home the top payout at tonight’s UFC San Diego event. Vera (20-7 MMA) squared off with former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the headliner of tonight’s fight card in California. ‘Chito’ had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent...
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”
Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
Kamaru Usman: Conor McGregor is ‘done as a champion’
Despite always being one fight away from a title shot, Conor McGregor’s time as a mixed martial arts (MMA) champion may be over ... at least Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, believes it is. McGregor remains sidelined after breaking his leg during his last time out...
Dominick Cruz says if he doesn’t become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion this would be “pretty useless”
Dominick Cruz has put a lot on the line in his return to the UFC. Cruz ended his lengthy layoff in 2020 against Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title and suffered a TKO loss. He has since rebounded and earned decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz and will now face Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego in a pivotal bout for the bantamweight division.
Dominick Cruz breaks down keys to Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw
A bantamweight showcase heads to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 when one of the most stacked cards of 2022 unfolds at UFC 280. Two of the event’s most anticipated fights involve 135-pound fighters: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley. Along with being one...
UFC San Diego: ‘Vera vs Cruz’ Weigh-in Results: All Fighters successfully made weight
UFC San Diego kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place today, Friday August 12th. The official process starts at 12pm ET. And the fighters’ cut-off to weigh in is 2pm ET. UFC San Diego takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 13th at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The...
Cormier Blasts MMA Media For Handling Of Cruz’s Comments
Daniel Cormier is once again taking issue with the MMA media for its handling of Dominick Cruz‘s remarks about DC’s commentary. In the leadup to the UFC 269 Fight of the Night last year between Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz, comments from the former UFC bantamweight king regarding Cormier’s commentary went viral. Cruz outed Cormier for not doing adequate research ahead of his broadcast duties, seemingly blindsiding his colleague in the process.
UFC San Diego preview, ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ predictions
Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera looks to continue his improbable run up the 135-pound ladder when he collides with former division champion Dominick Cruz atop the UFC San Diego MMA event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Vera is currently ranked No. 5 in the promotion’s “official” rankings against No. 8 for Cruz, so it’s not unreasonable to think a win for “Chito” — marking his fourth straight — would put him on a very short list of eligible title contenders. Conversely, shutting down the red-hot Vera could be “The Dominator’s” ticket back into the bantamweight Top 5 (and title contention).
The Level Change Podcast 185: Uriah Hall retires, UFC San Diego preview
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya “won’t make it” five rounds at UFC 281: “If he’s within my reach I will hurt him”
Alex Pereira has the utmost confidence in his ability to dethrone Israel Adesanya. The UFC 281 title bout between Adesanya and Pereira feels like destiny. Pereira holds two victories over Adesanya in kickboxing. Their last encounter ended in brutal fashion with Pereira knocking Adesanya out cold. The two will mix...
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
Pros react after Rory MacDonald suffers TKO loss to Dilano Taylor at PFL 8: “Prob time for him to find another profession”
Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald collided with Dilano Taylor in the headliner of today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales. Taylor (10-2 MMA) had stepped up on short notice for the welterweight semi-final bout, this after MacDonald’s original opponent Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw from the event due to Visa issues.
Dana White shuts down talk of UFC fighters not getting enough money, says they “get paid what they’re supposed to get paid”
Dana White believes UFC fighters make enough money as they all get what they deserve. For the longest time, the talk of fighter pay has been a prominent one in the UFC, as fighters, fans, and media have thought that fighters deserve more. Some fighters have even been vocal in saying they think they are underpaid yet for White, he disagrees with that.
