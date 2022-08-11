Read full article on original website
Simu Liu & Lilly Singh Represented 'Asians From The 6ix' & You Love To See It (PHOTOS)
Simu Liu and Lilly Singh recently attended a party for season 3 of the Netflix hit Never Have I Ever and had the cutest interaction. On Friday, August 12, the two Canadian celebs both took to their Instagram stories to share some love. "FACT: When two Canadians meet in a...
Darius Campbell Danesh, ‘Pop Idol’ and UK stage star, dead at 41
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Scotsman Darius Campbell Danesh, who parlayed a third-place finish on a British reality show into a successful stage and music career, has died at the age of 41, his family confirmed. The singer’s family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester,...
This Rockstar Tried To Give A Toronto Family Free Concert Tickets After They Lent Him A Bike
One of the band members of REO Speedwagon wanted to thank some truly good-hearted Torontonians for lending him a bike after he struggled to rent one himself. Kevin Cronin, the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the band, shared the details of the selfless good deed on social media on Monday.
A 'Barbiecore' Skate Night Is Coming To A Toronto Rooftop & It's Just Missing Ryan Gosling
Call up your Ken, because a Barbie-themed roller skate night is happening in Toronto, and it looks like a fantastic time. SUSO Skate Co. is hosting a perfectly pink event on August 17 where you can glide around like Barbie herself. The 'Barbiecore' event is taking place on the rooftop...
'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan On Finally Seeing Brown Men Portrayed As 'Hot'
Netflix star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shared why the scene in season three of Never Have I Ever where Devi Vishwakumar Gets called out on "mild racism" for assuming an Indian guy would be nerdy is so important. *Spoilers ahead*. "That was one of my favourite moments to read in the script...
