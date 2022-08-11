ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Ban on transgender women playing women’s rugby ‘absurd’, activists claim

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SghDP_0hDbMraH00
A peaceful protest took place at Twickenham against the decision to ban transgender women from female contact rugby.

A trans activist attending England’s open training session at Twickenham believes the decision to ban transgender women from playing women’s contact rugby has made life less safe for her community.

Emily Hamilton, the founding co-chair of LGBTQ+ rugby supporters association Quins Pride, was among a flag-waving group of around 20 people staging a peaceful protest on Thursday. They were part of a 1,000-strong crowd who watched the Red Roses as they step up preparations for this autumn’s World Cup in New Zealand. The event was staged the day after the Irish Rugby Football Union announced it is to emulate the Rugby Football Union by revising its rules for transgender women competing at grassroots level.

Hamilton, who played 18 seasons as an amateur before transitioning, insists that rugby is no longer a “safe and inclusive place” after the governing bodies voted to follow the lead taken by World Rugby when it implemented a ban in the elite game. “We were part of the rugby family – I’ve been in rugby for nearly 40 years – but now we’ve been told that we’re no longer part of that family,” Hamilton said. “We are human beings but we are being used as a political football, being kicked about at all levels of life. We thought rugby is a safe and inclusive place, which it no longer is.

“We just want to be seen and to be visible and for people to understand that we’re not the monsters we’re portrayed as. We’re not freaks of nature and actually in many cases we’re not that different to the women you see out there on the pitch training.”

“It’s also about the social contagion,” Hamilton added. “What’s happened in the last two weeks has opened the doors to the most horrific abuse – people telling me to kill myself, abusing me online – and just for standing up to say this is the wrong decision. The contagion spreads because people feel emboldened to be abusive and to repeat bigotry. That makes our lives less safe and less enjoyable.

“All of the fears I had when I transitioned are back again now because we’re being told we’re not welcome in the sport. We’re swimming against the tide but that won’t stop us swimming.”

The decision to limit women’s contact rugby to players whose sex was recorded as female at birth is rooted in concerns over safety and fairness, but Hamilton rejects these reasons. “It’s absurd and disgraceful to ban trans women en masse having operated on a case by case basis,” Hamilton said. “To say that every trans woman is automatically unsafe can only be said by someone who has never watched a match of rugby in their life.

“Look out on to the pitch now – there are body shapes of all sizes, so to blanket ban trans women on that basis is absurd. If we are now saying that rugby is dangerous for people of differing sizes to play against each other, that’s not a trans issue, that’s a much broader issue.”

Among the players in action at Twickenham was Marlie Packer, the Saracens flanker who is determined to tap into the feelgood factor generated by England’s recent Euro 2022 success.

“What the football team did was amazing and the buzz around the country has been unbelievable, but like the Lionesses said it’s just the start,” Packer said. “We have a buzz around us after we won the Six Nations and winning the World Cup would be massive, bringing the nation together. Hopefully we can do what the Lionesses did.”

Comments / 144

polly benatti
3d ago

This is not debateable....if your DNA states you are a man?...THAT'S what YOU ARE...if DNA states woman? ...THEN WOMAN!!...All of the surgery and hormones will NEVER 100 percent change your basic DNA determined male or female physique.. and hormones that are DNA determined to be produced? Will STILL though inhibited.. be produced...this is REAL SCIENCE...please let's have trans teams and STOP this ridiculous argument!...I am a 35 year nurse who was class valedictorian so please don't question my educational ability to make this assessment...

Reply(2)
109
Mister Swanson
3d ago

Absurd? Tell that to MMA fighter, Tamikka Brents. As a member of the LGBT community herself, Brents took a fight with Trans, Fallon Fox. The end result was that the 45 year old Trans fighter brutally gave Brents an orbital skull fracture, and left Brents requiring several staples to close her wounds. So is this ban unfounded? I think history from other contact sports have already ruled on that.

Reply
58
Bradley Parks
2d ago

How is a ban on men playing Rugby against women absurd. As a man you should want to compete with your peers. Women are not your peers you are a MAN!!!!!

Reply(4)
38
Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Siobhan Cattigan: SRU says court may be 'most appropriate' place to look into death

The Scottish Rugby Union says it will not sanction an external inquiry into the death of international player Siobhan Cattigan. Cattigan, who won 19 caps between 2018 and 2021, died in November aged 26. Her parents, Neil and Morven, have said rugby-related brain injuries caused deterioration in their daughter's condition...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Union#Rugby World Cup#World Rugby#Racism#Twickenham#Quins Pride#The Rugby Football Union
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

401K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy