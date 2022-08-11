Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Officially Unveiled with Android 12L, Here’s a Hands-On Look
There have been some interesting Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 concepts these past few months, but now, it has been officially unveiled. Featuring a 7.6-inch main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible 4MP Under Display Camera (UDC), complete with a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Other features...
See Samsung's latest foldable phones
Samsung unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Updates include longer battery life, smaller hinges, and, of course, camera improvements.
Motorola Razr 2022 Foldable Phone Gets The Specs We Wanted But Not The Release
As anticipated, Motorola introduced its next Moto Razr foldable only a day after Samsung announced its similar Flip 4, but there's one major catch.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far
The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prepare to meet the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 a day after the Galaxy Z Fold 4
This week is set to go down as the busiest one for foldable smartphones this year. We know of at least two brands planning to unveil a total of three new foldable smartphones. Now, a third brand has officially confirmed its intentions to vie for your attention and the foldable phone market share (if you live in the right place) — Xiaomi says it will debut the Mix Fold 2 later this week.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
New Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung's cheapest, fastest foldable phone
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event announcement just introduced the next version of what proved to be a surprise win formula for Samsung when it comes to the budding field of foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sold like gangbusters as it was marketed as more of a...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Flippin' gorgeous
With the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is delivering the most beautiful foldable ever, complete with a bigger battery, smaller size, lighter weight, and more powerful processor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
LG Just Announced A Massive 97-Inch OLED Display That Vibrates
LG's latest OLED panel is not only the biggest it ever, but it can also be used as part of a 5.1-channel sound system thanks to the fact that it vibrates
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 wants to steal some of that foldable phone limelight
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was just announced, and it's drawing a lot of attention right now with flagship specs, improved cameras, and a steep price. Plus, we just saw the new Motorola Razr 2022, so it has been a busy week full of foldable phone announcements. Xiaomi doesn't want all the attention to go to Samsung and Motorola, though. The Chinese giant has introduced its all-new foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi launches the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition as the cheapest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone yet
After CEO Lei Jun's annual speech yesterday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition. Initially rumored to be the Redmi K50 Ultra or Redmi K50S Pro, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition debuts as the top dog in the Redmi K50 series, and also appears to have the honor of being the cheapest smartphone yet with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G62 refresh with a change of silicon launches via Flipkart in India
Motorola, having now completed its bumper flagship product event in China, has now turned its attention to the more affordable Moto G62 for the Indian market. However, it is not the handset based on the Snapdragon 480+ SoC released earlier in 2022. This new version is powered by the 695 instead for "true", 12-band 5G connectivity.
Samsung believes foldable phones will outgrow the Galaxy S series in the next three years
Foldable smartphones are the next big thing. Or at least that's what Samsung wants you to believe. In recent years, the company has been heavily pushing its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup of devices in the high-end market. Reportedly, the smartphone maker even killed its Galaxy Note lineup in favor of foldables. Its efforts have been bearing fruit, with the Korean giant shipping 10 million Fold and Flip devices in 2021. But Samsung has even bigger goals for its foldable lineup, as it expects them to account for over 50% of its premium smartphone shipments by 2025.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and 5 Pro pricing revealed for the Indian market
The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series has arrived as some of the latest players in the health-focused smartwatch arena. Then again, they command prices that can push the US$500 mark for the potential of greatly improved specs and considerable re-designs, particularly in the top-end 5 Pro models. Oddly, Samsung neglected to...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets official
We previously saw the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung has also unveiled some new smartphones, this includes the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for some time and now we have all the details on the handset.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is here, and if you’re in the market for a new Galaxy Watch, you might find yourself wondering if it’s worth shelling out for Samsung’s latest addition, or whether you should stick with the Galaxy Watch 4. The differences between the two might not be immediately obvious, so we’ve done the leg work and compared the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 across several categories to help you decide which one is the best buy for you.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro arrives with an AMOLED display, longer battery life and a digital crown
Xiaomi has presented its latest premium smartwatch, debuting in the wake of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. As Xiaomi's teasers implied, the Watch S1 Pro contains a few changes compared to the standard Watch S1, including a larger display. Specifically, the Watch S1 Pro has a 1.47-inch display, up from the 1.43-inch panel in the Watch S1 and Watch S1 Active.
ZDNet
Score a Galaxy on sale: The S22 Ultra is just $299 ahead of Samsung's new phone launch
Normally starting at $1,199, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299 is an absolute steal. It features a 108MP rear camera combined with three additional cameras to make capturing moments on your phone better than ever. With its 6.8-inch QLED screen with scene optimization, you can stream, work, and play with incredible picture quality.
SlashGear
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0