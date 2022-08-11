ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC could hold ‘slight edge’ for top 2023 target

By Alec Lasley
 3 days ago

The UNC basketball program has pretty much zoned in on its top 2023 target over the last few weeks and that is forward TJ Power .

Power took an official visit to North Carolina at the end of July just a few weeks after receiving an offer from Hubert Davis. Just recently, Power announced a top-5 that included UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa.

While Power has visited all five schools on the list, it seems like it could come down to a battle between North Carolina and Duke.

According to 247Sports national recruiting director Eric Bossi, the Tar Heels may have a leg up in this one .

I wouldn’t totally rule out one of BC, Iowa or UVA landing Power, but if I were headed to Vegas, I would likely pick either Duke or North Carolina here and from the outside looking in both Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer have plenty to sell. From what I have heard talking to some coaches at programs that were looking to get involved, they felt that Carolina could hold the slight edge here. But I’ve also spoken to some people who think Duke may be the team to beat. Based on what I’ve personally heard so far, I’m inclined to lean towards UNC but this thing is far from over and is going to be a real battle to the end that doesn’t yet look to be a slam dunk for any involved party.”

Power has been interested in UNC and the offensive system that Davis has in place . At 6-foot-9, Power is a versatile stretch forward who can play both on the perimeter and has the ability to create off of the dribble.

At this point, Power said he is unlikely to take any additional visits and if he doesn’t, it could come down to style of play and roster availability. With the Tar Heels losing key pieces on the wing and front court next season, there will be an ability to play a key role from day one.

This is one to keep a close eye on as Power wants to make a decision in September.

Power is ranked No. 50 overall in the 247Sports rankings .

