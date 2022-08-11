ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is it Illegal to Feed a Seagull in Maine?

One of the birds that happens to be synonymous with Maine is the seagull. In slang terms, it has been given several different nicknames like a rat with wings or a trash chicken. But seagulls in Maine, specifically on beaches and oceanfront towns, seem inescapable. Part of the reason is that seagulls in Maine have just enough access to food and shelter that they simply don't want to leave. While there's food to be had from the vast ocean, seagulls also don't mind a taste of "people" food either. So is it illegal in Maine to actually feed seagulls?
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is Maine a Good Place to Scuba Dive?

Uhhh… Depends who you ask, I guess. Technically, Maine does have good dive spots and there is some wildlife you can see but if you’re going to compare it to other dive spots around the U.S., it's not necessarily the best place to go under. Is There Scuba...
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Gifford’s Ice Cream Flavors are as Maine as You Can Get

I bet Kansas doesn't sell Maine Black Fly ice cream!. Gifford’s HomeMaine (yes, we know it's a clever twist on homemade) Ice Cream is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that still makes ice cream the old-fashioned way – from scratch, with fresh milk and cream from local dairy farms. Gifford’s uses antique Cherry Burrell freezers to slow churn the most delicious, creamy ice cream possible. Just ask anyone who has tried it.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine

This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Places You Can Get a North Shore-Style Roast Beef in New Hampshire

If you grew up on the North Shore of Massachusetts, you are probably pretty passionate about your roast beef. Whether you loved Land n Sea, Bill and Bob's, or Nick's or Kelly's, North Shore kids know how they like their roast beef, and it's probably a three way. Thanks to a very informational article by a guy who takes roast beef sandwiches a little too seriously, I learned three way means that it comes with American Cheese, James River BBQ sauce, and of course, Cain's Extra heavy mayonnaise.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Stunning Video of an Ocean Sunfish Off the Coast of Maine

That's no shark, my friends. That's just a measly giant ocean sunfish. Enter professional photographer, Karl Ramsdell. Karl is a frequent content machine for me. His photography is exceptional. He is also the administrator for the MAINE Wildlife Facebook page. The public page is for everyone to post and enjoy Maine's wildlife. The wildly (no pun intended) popular group has a following of over 100,000 people, including yours truly.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Top 10 Best Roast Beef Sandwiches in New England

Beef. This is a sensitive topic for many. If you are reading this, you are likely in one of two categories. Person 1). You understand why it's so sensitive. You are a beef person. You know that a roast beef sandwich is NOT just a roast beef sandwich. You know that there are certain places that do the three-way roast beef sandwich far better than others. And yes, it matters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

