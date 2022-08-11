Read full article on original website
wcsx.com
Weekend Stone Soup Build Update – WOW
Amazing weekend of work at Jeff’s Bronco Graveyard in Brighton. Thanks to Jeff, Dave and Alex Cuk, Doug our Project Manager and everyone busting their butts to get it done for Woodward Saturday. Tickets are ONLY $10 for this custom 1974 Ford Bronco.
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
'One lucky ticket. One winning ticket': St. Jude Dream Home winners share their excitement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — On Thursday, WTOL announced the winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse's name was called to receive the $550,000 home. Hearing her name on TV just didn't seem real. "Unbelievable," Fandrey's husband said. "We were actually watching the news when...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNR officer, firefighter jump off cliff into Lake Monroe to save teen stranded in cold water
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was rescued from cold water in Lake Monroe earlier this year. Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Nick Ingersoll and Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Capt. Dave Nadeau received Lifesaving Awards from the DNR Law Enforcement Division after rescuing the boy on May 19.
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
fox40jackson.com
Michigan mom who advocated against lockdowns, speaks on how district allegedly bit back: ‘It hit my family’
EXCLUSIVE – A Michigan mom spoke with Fox News Digital upon learning the Rochester Community Schools district recently renewed the contract of the deputy superintendent who allegedly “falsely” told her former employer, according to a lawsuit, that her social media activity was “threatening” and “posed a danger,” allegedly causing her to be fired.
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
wcsx.com
Veterans Thrift Store Grand Opening in Roseville with Big Jim 2022
This chimp works hard! Two jobs, working promotions and Costco? I get it, I work in radio too. The Stone Soup is one of the coolest projects that WCSX and Big Jim put their hearts into supporting. The Stone Soup Bronco is looking awesome! Get those raffle tickets and get...
More than 100K residents remain under boil water advisory after water main break
On Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties to ensure that residents get the help they need.
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Early morning blaze sees flames through the roof of Grosse Pointe Woods home
Crews are battling a fire raging through a home in Wayne County Friday morning, officials say. The Grosse Pointe Shores Fire Department told WWJ that the blaze is still burning shortly before 7 a.m.
Grammy-nominated R&B singer to headline Royal Oak Pride this weekend
Downtown Royal Oak will host its first LGBTQ pride festival in 20 years Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Deborah Cox headlining Saturday night. Gary Baglio, festival co-producer and owner of Royal Oak’s Pronto and FIVE15, said the original Royal Oak Pride began in Oakland...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
13abc.com
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
whmi.com
Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing
A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County woman wins $1 million Michigan Lottery Mega Millions prize
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Wayne County woman thought she won $1,000 from the Michigan Lottery, it was really $1 million. "I decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket because the jackpot was so high," said Nikki Lawson, of Harper Woods. "The next day I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me that I’d won a prize. I logged in to my Lottery account to see what I’d won, assuming it was a $1,000 prize or a prize around that amount.
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café
NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
