wcsx.com

Weekend Stone Soup Build Update – WOW

Amazing weekend of work at Jeff’s Bronco Graveyard in Brighton. Thanks to Jeff, Dave and Alex Cuk, Doug our Project Manager and everyone busting their butts to get it done for Woodward Saturday. Tickets are ONLY $10 for this custom 1974 Ford Bronco.
BRIGHTON, MI
wcsx.com

Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor

Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com

Michigan mom who advocated against lockdowns, speaks on how district allegedly bit back: ‘It hit my family’

EXCLUSIVE – A Michigan mom spoke with Fox News Digital upon learning the Rochester Community Schools district recently renewed the contract of the deputy superintendent who allegedly “falsely” told her former employer, according to a lawsuit, that her social media activity was “threatening” and “posed a danger,” allegedly causing her to be fired.
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Veterans Thrift Store Grand Opening in Roseville with Big Jim 2022

This chimp works hard! Two jobs, working promotions and Costco? I get it, I work in radio too. The Stone Soup is one of the coolest projects that WCSX and Big Jim put their hearts into supporting. The Stone Soup Bronco is looking awesome! Get those raffle tickets and get...
13abc.com

Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
TOLEDO, OH
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
whmi.com

Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County woman wins $1 million Michigan Lottery Mega Millions prize

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Wayne County woman thought she won $1,000 from the Michigan Lottery, it was really $1 million. "I decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket because the jackpot was so high," said Nikki Lawson, of Harper Woods. "The next day I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me that I’d won a prize. I logged in to my Lottery account to see what I’d won, assuming it was a $1,000 prize or a prize around that amount.
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café

NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
NAPOLEON, MI

