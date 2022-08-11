Read full article on original website
KWQC
Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong storms possible this afternoon and evening. Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with ways to help children in need. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Iowa Little League Team is One Game Away from Little League World Series
Anyone who played little league baseball had dreams of one day reaching the little league world series. Getting to play in Williamsport Pennsylvania, being on ESPN, and trying to be the best little league team in the world was the goal of every 11 and 12-year-old little league baseball player.
977wmoi.com
James K. “Jimmy” Dutton
James K. “Jimmy” Dutton, 54, of Kirkwood, IL passed away at 12:38 pm, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center, Monmouth, IL. Jimmy was born September 4, 1967 in Monmouth, IL the son of James D. & Carol D. (Hank) Dutton. He was raised and educated in Kirkwood, IL, graduating from Yorkwood High School in 1985.
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
aledotimesrecord.com
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
977wmoi.com
Sandburg Songbag Concert Series Presents Musician David G. Smith on Aug. 14
The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series welcomes back David G. Smith on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg. An internationally acclaimed songwriter, David G. Smith’s music spans many genres. His songs have been featured in programing by the Travel Channel, Lifetime Network and TNT. A solo acoustic performer with a lyric-intensive style, his voice ranges from dirt-funk to intimate. His set will include elements of folk, Americana, country and blues music. He last appeared at the Songbag Concert Series in 2019.
ourquadcities.com
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
ocscanner.news
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT
Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
977wmoi.com
M-R Superintendent Fletcher Says COVID Protocols and Test to Stay Will be Followed
Although there are no mask mandates in place and the use of one remains optional, COVID protocols are in place for the safety of the students in the upcoming school year, explains Monmouth-Roseville Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “We ask our parents; if your kids are sick keep them home. Use the...
qctoday.com
Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator
The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator. Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.
BagelFresh Deli & Grill Grand Opening in Robbinsville, NJ Thursday
If you're in the Robbinsville area today (Thursday, August 11th) make sure to stop by and check out the new BagelFresh Deli & Grill in town. The Grand Opening is happening at 5pm tonight, with refreshments for the community, according to Bagelfresh Deli & Grill franchise owner, Joe Sellari. There...
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
KWQC
A FIRST ALERT DAY until 9 p.m. Saturday for strong to severe storms
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Warm and humid conditions will continue across much of the region this afternoon, with some active and unsettled weather possible. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL (level 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
KWQC
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
ourquadcities.com
Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver
UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
977wmoi.com
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had meth, cash near Bettendorf motel
A 40-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he had packages of methamphetamine and large amounts of cash during a 2020 traffic stop. Michael Davidson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two felony charges of controlled-substance violation, court records say. He was in a 1998...
ourquadcities.com
Police use Taser on suspect with knife at downtown bar early Saturday
Officers used a Taser on a 33-year-old suspect who had a knife early Saturday outside a downtown Davenport bar. Dietrich Wilmington, of Davenport, faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
An Open Letter To The Trucker Who Didn’t Attempt To Fit Under The Brady Bridge
I saw a very rare sight on my journey into work this morning and I have to shout out the observant trucker who made it possible. To the trucker who realized that his/her truck would not fit under both the Main St. bridge and the truck-eating Brady St. bridge,. Thank...
