Brownsburg, IN

Vicki Lynn-Maxwell
2d ago

RIP hero. we grandparent's truly do and will sacrifice ourselves for our kids. praying God wraps his arms around your children and grandchildren for comfort

2d ago

God bless you your an amazing woman prais god glory father god amen and thank you for saving your granddaughter amen amen

FOX59

3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Ciera Breland's husband found not guilty on unrelated stalking charge

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a Carmel woman who's been missing since February was found not guilty Thursday on an aggravated stalking charge not related to her disappearance. The charge came from a case involving the mother of two of the man's children. ABC affiliate WSB-TV spoke...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. Police said a woman was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at 10:49 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. The victim was riding a bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading southbound, police said. The driver of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Ohio-based Swensons Drive-In restaurant coming to Avon

AVON — An Ohio restaurant chain is getting ready to open its first Indiana location in Avon. Swensons Drive-In sells burgers, milkshakes and several other food items. Meals are served carside and the restaurant will have no dining room. The restaurant is hosting a start-of-construction cookout Monday, August 15...
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

