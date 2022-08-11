Read full article on original website
Vicki Lynn-Maxwell
2d ago
RIP hero. we grandparent's truly do and will sacrifice ourselves for our kids. praying God wraps his arms around your children and grandchildren for comfort
Reply
6
AP_000288.134cf5f9f0124c339b8a75a9a60c2f05.1043
2d ago
God bless you your an amazing woman prais god glory father god amen and thank you for saving your granddaughter amen amen
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
Daughter shares memories of her mom, who died saving grandkids in Brownsburg
Christine Bright's only daughter is remembering her mom, Christine Bright, as a hero and her best friend. Bright died after saving her granddaughters from a creek at Arbuckle Acres Park.
Bloomington man back home after heart transplant
After months of waiting and dozens of hours of rehab, Jeff Taber says he's excited to be returning to the "fun chaos" of home.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorful, not clinical: 'Bryce's Room' provides comfort for patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A mom and dad continue to fight to to make sure no other parent knows the pain of losing a child to Krabbe disease. It's a rare genetic illness that took the life of Bryce Clausen shortly after his first birthday. Now, his legacy lives on in...
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
wrtv.com
Ciera Breland's husband found not guilty on unrelated stalking charge
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a Carmel woman who's been missing since February was found not guilty Thursday on an aggravated stalking charge not related to her disappearance. The charge came from a case involving the mother of two of the man's children. ABC affiliate WSB-TV spoke...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjpf.com
Cause of death remains “undetermined” months after body was found near Mt. Vernon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Investigators in Jefferson County say they’ve hit a dead end in their investigation into the body of an Indianapolis woman found earlier this year near Mt. Vernon. In March, the badly decomposed body of Keriaye Winfrey, 20, was found in a field west...
WTHR
Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. Police said a woman was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at 10:49 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene.
Mother of woman left to decompose at Indianapolis funeral home seeks justice
A mother is devastated after her daughter's body decomposed, while under the care of an Indianapolis funeral home.
1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. The victim was riding a bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading southbound, police said. The driver of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrtv.com
Ohio-based Swensons Drive-In restaurant coming to Avon
AVON — An Ohio restaurant chain is getting ready to open its first Indiana location in Avon. Swensons Drive-In sells burgers, milkshakes and several other food items. Meals are served carside and the restaurant will have no dining room. The restaurant is hosting a start-of-construction cookout Monday, August 15...
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were arrested for their alleged roles in the horrific animal abuse. On Thursday, after […]
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense.
WTHR
Greenwood shooter died of 8 gunshot wounds
The Johnson County Coroner's Office said he died of eight gun shot wounds. Toxicology results also show he had traces of cotinine and caffeine in his system.
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
WTHR
Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car
INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
Comments / 14