Lions defense blistered by Falcons' mobile QBs, lack of containment
One of the primary takeaways from the Detroit Lions preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons was the rousing success the visiting Falcons had with the quarterback run. The Lions defense was consistently blistered by runs from starter Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder, who played most of the game for Atlanta.
Raiders defeat Vikings in second preseason game, 26-20
The Raiders have completed their second preseason game of the year, defeating the Minnesota Vikings. But much like in the Hall of Fame game, most of the key starters did not play for the Raiders. That includes the likes of Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, etc. One of the...
Yardbarker
Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 3
During my first two articles (which you will find here – Part 1 and here – Part 2) I talked about Kirk Cousins’ career, and if there were any quarterbacks in the NFC that the Vikings could get. Today in part three, I will be looking at quarterbacks the Minnesota Vikings could realistically get out of the AFC. These quarterbacks will be Matt Ryan, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, and Trevor Lawrence. I will look at what they did in 2021 and anything else worth noting, and lastly determine whether or not the Vikings should/can trade for them. Now onto Matt Ryan.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Cardinals second half
The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals is set to get underway, so follow along in our latest open thread.
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett and Co. do battle against Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule continues Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the
Lions lose back-and-forth preseason opener to Falcons
The Detroit Lions dropped the first exhibition game of the 2022 season, falling to the visiting Atlanta Falcons, 27-23, in Ford Field on Friday night. Repeat after me: The score doesn’t matter. The score doesn’t matter. However, the manner in which the Falcons secured the win after the...
AthlonSports.com
Matt Patricia Appears To Be Calling Plays For Patriots Offense
Bill Belichick refuses to name an official offensive or defensive coordinator. But somebody has to get the play calls in. That appears to be Matt Patricia's job. Although he's not the official offensive coordinator, it appears Patricia is calling the offensive play for the New England Patriots offense in tonight's preseason game vs. the New York Giants.
