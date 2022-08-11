ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 3

During my first two articles (which you will find here – Part 1 and here – Part 2) I talked about Kirk Cousins’ career, and if there were any quarterbacks in the NFC that the Vikings could get. Today in part three, I will be looking at quarterbacks the Minnesota Vikings could realistically get out of the AFC. These quarterbacks will be Matt Ryan, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, and Trevor Lawrence. I will look at what they did in 2021 and anything else worth noting, and lastly determine whether or not the Vikings should/can trade for them. Now onto Matt Ryan.
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
Matt Patricia Appears To Be Calling Plays For Patriots Offense

Bill Belichick refuses to name an official offensive or defensive coordinator. But somebody has to get the play calls in. That appears to be Matt Patricia's job. Although he's not the official offensive coordinator, it appears Patricia is calling the offensive play for the New England Patriots offense in tonight's preseason game vs. the New York Giants.
