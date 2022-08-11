Read full article on original website
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
Is Tower of Fantasy on PlayStation?
Fans are curious if Tower of Fantasy will be ported to PlayStation in the near future.
Apex Legends Tops 510,000 in All-Time Steam Concurrent Player Count Peak
Less than 24 hours removed from the launch of its 14th season, Apex Legends broke its personal all-time highest concurrent player count record on Steam once again. After initially being released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC (via Origin) on Feb. 4, 2019, and coming to Steam on Nov. 4, 2020, Apex Legends continues to climb the ranks as one of the most popular titles of all time.
When Do Tower of Fantasy Servers Open?
The date and time for when Tower of Fantasy servers go live globally.
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
Which Server Should You Play on in Tower of Fantasy?
Here's a breakdown of which server you should play on in Tower of Fantasy.
FIFA 22 85 x5 Upgrade: How to Complete
FIFA 22 85 x5 Upgrade released Aug. 12 as yet another upgrade SBC to complete during the annual FUTTIES promotion. EA Sports has released a plethora of upgrade packs through the SBC section of FIFA Ultimate Team during FUTTIES. Coupled with each 'Best of' batch released, this is one of the best times to pack promotional items players might've missed on earlier in the cycle. The 85 x10 Upgrade has been one of the most popular releases in FUTTIES, but now there's a bite-sized version to complete for lesser requirements.
Tower of Fantasy Download Size Listed
The download size, and how to preload, Tower of Fantasy on PC and Mobile.
Sony Pays for Xbox Game Pass 'Blocking Rights,' Microsoft Says
"Indeed, Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been obstructed by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth."
Fortnite Dragon Ball Crossover Confirmed, Launch Date Revealed
The rumors were true. Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z crossover has finally been confirmed. Here's what we know. For the past few months, leakers have been sharing hints and clues to a potential Dragon Ball collaboration with Fortnite. Now, Epic Games has finally teased the crossover, posting an image of the wish-granting dragon Shenron with the caption, "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
Warzone Sniper Rifle Tier List August 2022
Our Warzone sniper rifle tier list for August 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the initial Season 4 Reloaded...
Is Tower of Fantasy a Gacha Game?
With Tower of Fantasy gaining a lot of attention, many might be wondering if it's a gacha game.
JGOD on Warzone KBM Players: 'You're Just Asking for Frustrations'
Just as with most popular battle royales these days, the controller vs. keyboard and mouse debate has been somewhat of a polarizing topic among the Call of Duty: Warzone community. Being a title that CoD has traditionally been a controller-only shooter, the increasing support and integration of PC releases and...
20 Best Free Switch Games in 2022
The majority of us don’t have tons of money to spend on video games. Although there has been a surge of excellent games in recent years, they all are pretty expensive if you want to purchase them. However, there are still many free games that provide a similar experience to playing premium games.
New Apex Exploit Turns Vantage into a Mobile Heat Shield
Exploiting Vantage's companion Echo can create a mobile heat shield. Vantage was introduced as the latest character in Apex Legends. Vantage released with Season 14, and has completely become a fan favorite. Vantage's kit includes many abilities, including Spotter's Lens and Sniper Mark. These abilities allow Vantage to pinpoint enemies...
Microsoft Explains Why Call Of Duty Won't Leave PlayStation
Since the news of Microsoft's plans to acquire Activision Blizzard broke back in January, the proposed purchase has received a lot of attention due to the massive notoriety of both companies. The deal would be so massive that the U.S. government has even gotten involved to investigate concerns of a potential monopoly. Naturally, this hasn't been an overnight process. In fact, the company is currently in hearings with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in Brazil, and some interesting intel has emerged from this process including Sony and Microsoft duking it out over game distribution and exclusivity worries.
Pokemon GO 0.245 Update Brings Much-Requested Feature
Pokemon GO Update 0.245 brought a few quality of life updates and bug fixes, but there is one more important feature.
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again
The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
Tower of Fantasy Summer Fest: Schedule, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of the Tower of Fantasy SummerFest schedule.
Will Cult of the Lamb Have DLC?
Cult of the Lamb might be fresh off the altar, but some players will be wondering if there are any plans for DLC.
