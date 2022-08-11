ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

KVUE

The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
AUSTIN, TX
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Austin 2022

Austin, although it has an image of being a barbeque and tex-mex capital of the world, it is not a one-trick pony. The capital city of Texas has advanced beyond smoky brisket and queso dip, adding a bevy of globally inspired innovations to its delectable culinary scene. Visitors now can eat contemporary takes on traditional South Asian dishes, omakase prepared using smokehouse grilling methods, and Texas-sized portions of French cuisine.
AUSTIN, TX
fargounderground.com

Asleep at the Wheel

Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards. In the fall, a career retrospective recorded with the current lineup – and a few special guests – will carry the band back onto the road, where they’ve remained a staple for five decades.
AUSTIN, TX
travelswithelle.com

20 Awesome Day Trips From Austin, Texas

Austin is already known to be a ton of fun to visit. If you’re the type who’s open to venturing out of the city, a whole new world awaits you!. Truly, you’ll be surprised at how much there is to see and do in this area of Texas. Whether you’re interested in exploring history, checking out amazing scenery, or enjoying a bit of adventure, Texas has got you covered.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

80’s Theme Party At Ego’s

Throw on your favorite neon clothes and pump up those bangs for Ego’s 80’s Theme Party! Expect your night to be filled with karaoke, drinking, dancing, and costumes. This is one of the best dive bars in Austin and always a great time. When: Tuesday, August 16th. Time:...
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

13 Best Restaurants at the Domain in Austin, Texas

One of the best parts of living in Austin, Texas, is that every neighborhood is unique. Each holds a defining characteristic that makes it special and offers its residents great food, entertainment, and housing. The restaurants at the Domain, Austin are known as a go-to and we love it for its excellent and diverse options.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Seven Oaks residents take their concerns to property headquarters

AUSTIN, Texas — Nathan Robinson and his neighbors stood in front of the Achieve Properties headquarters in Austin with a megaphone and some demands. Robinson lives at Seven Oaks apartments in San Antonio, which has made headlines as the tenants unionized to talk about the living conditions and evictions. Achieve owns this apartment complex.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
AUSTIN, TX
travelnoire.com

5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX

Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel

Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Thrillist

The Best Vintage Shops in Austin

It was no less than Texas native sons, ZZ Top, who wrote a song about the importance of being “sharp dressed”—so, when you roll up for a night on the town in the Live Music Capital of the World, you best believe folks be glancing at whatever duds you rocking. Unlike many major cities; however, the best fits to be found in the city of Austin do not lie in high-end boutiques or shopping centers. Instead, they come gently-used, and guaranteed to impress, from the many stellar vintage shops that dot the area. And it’s not only earth-friendly garments to be found at many of these places—there are also sustainable and unique home goods and knick knacks that will give your small apartment an extra touch of pizzaz. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite vintage stores in Bat City for your shopping pleasure. From cowboy boots to evening dresses, these places have all the old pieces that will make your wardrobe feel new again.
AUSTIN, TX

