This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Week: August 15 through August 19, 2022
All over Central Texas, the new school season is beginning, and we can’t wait! While this week may be jam packed with getting back into the school routine, there are still plenty of FREE things to do around town. From story times to FREE live music, here are some of this week’s best FREE events.
Austin band The Black Pumas cancels 2022 tour
The Austin band shared the news with fans Monday in a social media post.
The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Austin 2022
Austin, although it has an image of being a barbeque and tex-mex capital of the world, it is not a one-trick pony. The capital city of Texas has advanced beyond smoky brisket and queso dip, adding a bevy of globally inspired innovations to its delectable culinary scene. Visitors now can eat contemporary takes on traditional South Asian dishes, omakase prepared using smokehouse grilling methods, and Texas-sized portions of French cuisine.
fargounderground.com
Asleep at the Wheel
Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards. In the fall, a career retrospective recorded with the current lineup – and a few special guests – will carry the band back onto the road, where they’ve remained a staple for five decades.
travelswithelle.com
20 Awesome Day Trips From Austin, Texas
Austin is already known to be a ton of fun to visit. If you’re the type who’s open to venturing out of the city, a whole new world awaits you!. Truly, you’ll be surprised at how much there is to see and do in this area of Texas. Whether you’re interested in exploring history, checking out amazing scenery, or enjoying a bit of adventure, Texas has got you covered.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
kut.org
Weather experts hope for wetter fall months to ease ongoing drought in Texas
It was in late April — when more than half of Texas was in an elevated drought phase — that meteorologists and climatologists said weather patterns over the next few months would be key in determining how long the dry spell would last. More than two months later,...
365thingsaustin.com
80’s Theme Party At Ego’s
Throw on your favorite neon clothes and pump up those bangs for Ego’s 80’s Theme Party! Expect your night to be filled with karaoke, drinking, dancing, and costumes. This is one of the best dive bars in Austin and always a great time. When: Tuesday, August 16th. Time:...
ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
thetexastasty.com
13 Best Restaurants at the Domain in Austin, Texas
One of the best parts of living in Austin, Texas, is that every neighborhood is unique. Each holds a defining characteristic that makes it special and offers its residents great food, entertainment, and housing. The restaurants at the Domain, Austin are known as a go-to and we love it for its excellent and diverse options.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Seven Oaks residents take their concerns to property headquarters
AUSTIN, Texas — Nathan Robinson and his neighbors stood in front of the Achieve Properties headquarters in Austin with a megaphone and some demands. Robinson lives at Seven Oaks apartments in San Antonio, which has made headlines as the tenants unionized to talk about the living conditions and evictions. Achieve owns this apartment complex.
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities.
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
Slab BBQ & Beer location opening soon in South Austin
The Notorious P.I.G. sandwich has pulled pork, mustard coleslaw and backyard red barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) A new location of Slab BBQ & Beer is opening in late September at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. The barbecue spot already has three locations in Austin. Slab BBQ & Beer...
travelnoire.com
5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX
Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel
Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
Thrillist
The Best Vintage Shops in Austin
It was no less than Texas native sons, ZZ Top, who wrote a song about the importance of being “sharp dressed”—so, when you roll up for a night on the town in the Live Music Capital of the World, you best believe folks be glancing at whatever duds you rocking. Unlike many major cities; however, the best fits to be found in the city of Austin do not lie in high-end boutiques or shopping centers. Instead, they come gently-used, and guaranteed to impress, from the many stellar vintage shops that dot the area. And it’s not only earth-friendly garments to be found at many of these places—there are also sustainable and unique home goods and knick knacks that will give your small apartment an extra touch of pizzaz. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite vintage stores in Bat City for your shopping pleasure. From cowboy boots to evening dresses, these places have all the old pieces that will make your wardrobe feel new again.
