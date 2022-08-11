Read full article on original website
Tim Hortons India Cafes Were Packed On Opening Day & Here's What They Look Like Inside
Tim Hortons has officially arrived in India, and there were some huge lineups down the block on opening day as locals tried to get a taste of the new menu. The iconic Canadian coffee chain branched off into India this summer, opening its first two locations in the country on August 11, and it's safe to say it was a hit.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Popculture
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
Narcity
This $20 Million Ontario Lottery Winner Played The Same Numbers For Almost Four Decades
An Ontario lottery winner is ringing in his golden years as a multi-millionaire following a big win that was in the making for almost four decades. Scarborough resident Stephen Dixon won a stunning $20 million as the top prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 9, according to a recent OLG press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Popculture
Burger King Launching Another Flavorful New Chicken Sandwich
Burger King's chicken sandwich lineup continues to expand, even in Canada. The new Pesto Chicken Sandwich will be available to Burger King Canada fans for a limited time. U.S. consumers weren't completely forgotten though, as the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich line launched nationwide this month. The Pesto Chicken Club...
Narcity
I Tried Tim Hortons' New Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwich & McDonald's Better Watch Its Back
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Tim Hortons has just come out swinging with a bold new option on the breakfast sandwich scene. Announced on August 8, Tim Hortons'...
Narcity
Free Tickets for Harry Styles' Toronto Show Are Up For Grabs & You Just Need To Take A Pic
Harry Styles will be gracing Scotiabank Arena next week, and if you don't have tickets to his August 15 show – you may be able to win them. Warner Bros. Pictures Canada is giving away a Harry Styles grand prize in honour of his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, and fans can win three tickets to his August 15 Toronto concert, a $100 Cineplex e-gift card, and three free passes to watch his movie in theatres.
Narcity
The University Of Alberta Is Offering So Many Free Courses & You Can Study Dinosaurs
Just because you might not be in school anymore, shouldn't mean you have to stop learning. Luckily, the University of Alberta has a ton of free university courses that you can check out and you can learn about everything from dinosaurs to programming. The free courses are available online and...
Narcity
House Prices In Canada Are Set To Drop In 2023 & Here's How It Will Compare To Pre-COVID Times
Canada's housing market has been on the decline lately, but a new analysis suggests prices could drop even further than previously anticipated. According to Montreal financial company Desjardins, the cost of a home in Canada is expected to drop a whole 23% between February 2022 and December 2023. This is...
Narcity
Canada's Drag Race Queen Lady Boom Boom Dishes Snatch Game & Her 'Expectations' Came True
The Snatch Game episode on Canada's Drag Raceis always a fan-favourite for viewers at home, but not all queens are as excited to play it. Narcity sat down with this week's eliminated queen who shared how she felt going into the Snatch Game, and what her expectations were. Canada's Drag...
Narcity
Canada Post Jobs Are Available Across The Country & Some Positions Pay Over $22 An Hour
There are so many Canada Post jobs that are available all over the country and some of the positions pay more than $22 an hour!. If you were thinking of a career with the country's national postal service, Canada Post is hiring people to work as letter carriers, post office assistants, postal clerks and more.
foodsafetynews.com
Crescent brand deli meats recalled in Canada over Listeria
Tony’s Meats Ltd. is recalling Crescent brand pastrami and turkey breast because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. CrescentPastrami175 g7 78086 00255 222 OC 03. CrescentTurkey Breast – Tuscan Flavoured175 g7 78086...
Narcity
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay New Canadians $1,000 If They've Never Had Peanut Butter
Are you new to Canada and open to experiencing a staple of its collective diet? Well, then this Toronto casting call can be your gateway into the local gastronomy. Milo Casting is looking for immigrants, who have migrated to the country in the last six months to two years, from ages 14 to 60-plus to appear in an upcoming Kraft peanut butter commercial.
Narcity
A TikToker Sorted Canadian Provinces Into Hogwarts Houses & There Was An 'Immediate Slytherin'
Do you consider yourself a brave Gryffindor? An intelligent Ravenclaw? A loyal Hufflepuff, or a cunning Slytherin? If you think you have a good idea of which Harry Potter Hogwarts house you think you belong to, this TikTok might just prove you wrong. TikToker Lauren Hunter (@thehunterathome) decided to take...
Narcity
Doug Ford Accidentally Swallowed A Bee & It Was 'Buzzing Around' Inside Him (VIDEO)
Yes, you read that right. Premier Doug Ford just swallowed a bee on live camera, and it really set today's press conference a buzz. At Dundalk, Ontario, the premier abruptly choked mid-sentence when answering a question about the province's pressing health care concerns. Ontario premier Doug Ford swallowed a bee...
Take a look inside Clean Kitchen Club, the vegan fast-food chain backed by former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook
Clean Kitchen Club was set up by a YouTuber and a "Made In Chelsea" star, and counts Dior and Amazon as clients. We visited one of its restaurants.
Narcity
August's Full Moon Was The Last Supermoon Of 2022 & It Lit Up Canadian Skies (PHOTOS)
The August full moon that just happened was the last supermoon for the entire year, and it was huge as it lit up skies across Canada!. This month's full moon was labelled a supermoon because it was closer to Earth than others this year, but it wasn't the brightest and biggest supermoon of 2022.
Narcity
An Ontarian Moved To BC & Is Asking Locals Which 'Wholesome' City They Should Live In
Someone moved from Ontario to Surrey, B.C. but didn't exactly fall in love with their neighbourhood, so they turned to the Reddit community for help finding a new small town in B.C. to live in. The Reddit user wanted a slower pace of life and to get out of the...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & It's Total Weekend Travel Vibes
Listen up road trippers (or anyone who's running low on gas)! Hold your horses till the weekend -- at least that's the vibe being put out by Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that pumps are set to go down by seven cents on Saturday. It would bring totals for areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, and Windsor down to 167.9 cents per litre.
