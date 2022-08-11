ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
Imperial Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Imperial Beach, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon

A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday. SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#Drugs#Police#Department#Imperial Beach Substation#Ford#Sdso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Lincoln Park

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Saturday. Gunshots were reported to police at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department. Officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the call and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Dead After Argument Leads to Shooting in La Mesa, Suspect Sought

One man was shot after an argument turned physical outside a gas station in La Mesa Friday morning, police said. La Mesa police said they were called to the intersection of University and Olive avenues around 9:40 a.m. At the scene, a man was found with several gunshot wounds, Lt. Katy Lynch said.
LA MESA, CA
onscene.tv

FSP Tow Truck Driver Saves Woman in Fiery Crash | San Ysidro

08.10.2022 | 7:30 AM | SAN YSIDRO – A witness told us that the female driver of the Toyota 4Runner lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons as she was transitioning from the westbound I-905 to the northbound I-5. Her Toyota went head-on into a eucalyptus tree. 4...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Friday Flyer

Man arrested in 2018 death of Canyon Lake man

A San Diego man was arrested in El Cajon Monday by Canyon Lake Police Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for the 2018 fentanyl-poisoning death of Canyon Lake resident Devahn Reed. Christopher Michael Koppa, 36, was arrested and charged with...
CANYON LAKE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy