MERCER COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday after officials said he made threats to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on social media. On Aug. 10, Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer County wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with more threats, according to court documents.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO