Heastie open to funding bail laws, but "not enough data" for special session
New York State (WRGB) — The leader of the New York State Assembly weighed in Monday on calls for a special session to address state laws blamed for high rates of crime. Mayor Eric Adams (D- New York City) and District Attorney David Soares (D-Albany County) want Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) to bring lawmakers back to Albany to tweak bail reform laws and the state's 'Raise the Age' laws to give judges more discretion to set bail for teen and adult defendants.
NY approves licenses for state's first adult-use cannabis processors
New York State (WRGB) — New York is taking another step towards the first state-regulated retail sales of recreational marijuana. On Monday, the state's Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved 15 adult-use cannabis conditional processor licenses - five of which are in the Capital Region, including Jenny's Baked at Home Company, LLC. in Columbia County.
NYS Cannabis Control Board approves first 15 processors to make cannabis products
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first 15 Adult-Use Conditional Processor Licenses. The processor licenses are a key part of the supply chain supporting the opening of the state’s adult-use cannabis market as processors will take adult-use cannabis currently being grown by New York farmers and turn it into consumer cannabis products.
SUNY Schenectady celebrates students who completed healthcare training
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — SUNY Schenectady is celebrating the success of students who have completed their healthcare training for the academic year. Students were recognized Tuesday for completing certified nurse aid, EKG technician, and many more trainings. The celebration kicked off at 3:30 pm at Elston Hall at SUNY...
Cheryl's Lodge to provide haircuts to kids for back to school
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — Local kids headed back to school can get that fresh new look for free. In Clifton Park from 1-4 Tuesday, your kid may just get a free haircut to impress his or her friends with and save you a little money. The program, put...
Pennsylvania man arrested following threats to the FBI on social media, police say
MERCER COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday after officials said he made threats to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on social media. On Aug. 10, Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer County wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with more threats, according to court documents.
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
Driver in custody, accused of DWI in two car fatal Bethlehem crash
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash two-car crash in Bethlehem. The crash happened overnight at the intersection of SR 396 and Starr Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of one of the vehicles was killed. The Albany County Sheriff’s...
Upstate NY Poison Center sees increase in calls about children consuming marijuana edibles
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate New York Poison Center issued a warning Tuesday saying it has seen a sharp increase in the number of calls for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. According to Poison Center officials, data shows calls increased nearly sixfold from almost four years...
Gloversville police cancel search for missing man
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — UPDATE: Gloversville police say they have cancelled the search Clayton Miller. We are working to learn more. Gloversville Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing man. 41-year-old Clayton R. Miller, according to police, was last seen by family on Saturday August...
Schenectady Police find reports of pipe bombs unfounded following investigation
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police were asking residents to stay clear of the area of Webster of 7th and 8th Ave on Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area after hearing a report of a man with a gun and may have placed to pipe bombs in the area.
Two plead guilty to charges in fatal 2021 Motel 6 shooting
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men involved in the fatal shooting of another man on Curry Road back in 2021, have faced a judge. 25 year old Paul Streeks of Schenectady pled guilty to manslaughter in Albany County Court on August 15th. 46 year old Kenneth Spencer pleaded guilty...
