‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Recap: What To Know Before Season 3

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago
Never Have I Ever…watched a new season of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix show without reading a recap of the previous season to refresh my memory. That’s a mistake so rookie not even Devi would make it.

All 10 episodes of Never Have I Ever Season 3 hit Netflix on August 12, 2022, so it’s time to remember where we left the Vishwakumars, their friends, their foes, and their love interests. As a reminder, the coming of age dramedy follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and family as they struggle to live life after the unexpected death of her father Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

Season 2 picked up right where Season 1 left off. After finally spreading her dad’s ashes at the beach, Devi returned to thank Ben (Jaren Lewison) for giving her a last-minute lift and the two engaged in a passionate car make out sesh. Huge. Minutes after Devi’s mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) broke up the love fest, Devi realized her longtime crush Paxton (Darren Barnet) left her a voicemail, so she started swooning over him again. Devi likes both boys, but she’s moving to India with her mom in a month, so she can’t have either. Or can she temporarily have both? It’s a good plan in theory, but in reality? It royally blows up in her face.

From Devi’s love triangle and Nalini getting back in the dating game to cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) taking control of her romantic future and a number of curious cliffhangers, here’s all the Never Have I Ever Season 2 drama you need to know before watching Season 3.

Who’s Devi Dating?

Photo: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

Two seasons into Never Have I Ever, “Ben or Paxton?” remains the biggest question on Devi’s mind. As noted, Devi kicks off the season smooching Ben, who just “stole his dad’s car and risked his life” to drive her to her dad’s service. But when she gets home, Certified Stud Paxton is waiting for her. He apologizes for “being a dick” and asks Devi on a date, so just like that she goes from zero guys to two. After Devi’s friends convince her to choose Paxton, she attempts to break up with Ben, only to start smacking lips once more. She comes up with the incredibly messy idea to secretly date both Ben and Paxton until she moves to India. In the words of narrator John McEnroe, she starts “playing doubles like a pro” until she, Ben, and Paxton all wind up at her going away rager together. When Ben and Paxton learn they’re being played, Paxton rushes out of the party and Devi runs after him. As the two are fighting outside, Paxton gets hit by a car (!) and sustains an arm injury that kills his future swimming career at Stanford and sends him into a slump. In another plot twist, Devi isn’t moving to India anymore, so she suddenly has to face all the consequences of her actions head on.

Photo: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA / NETFLIX

Devi starts tutoring Paxton to help him raise his grades and get into other colleges, but Ben isn’t so quick to let her back into his life. Ben starts dating a new Indian student Aneesa (Megan Suri), a perfectly lovely girl who Devi considers a major threat. After Devi accidentally starts a rumor that Aneesa struggles with an eating disorder (which turns out to be true) she works to make things right before Aneesa transfers schools. After getting temporarily suspended and repeatedly apologizing to Aneesa, then Ben, then Paxton — damn, Devi really had a lot of wrongs to right this season — she gets herself back on track socially. One night, Paxton shows up at Devi’s bedroom window to kiss her, and all finally seems right again in her world. There’s just one problem: Paxton will only date Devi in secret because she humiliated him. Initially Devi accepts the sneaking around, but she ultimately tells Paxton that being a secret hookup isn’t for her. She goes to the school dance solo, but Paxton has an epiphany and surprises her there, so they make their public debut as a couple. The season ends with them dancing amongst classmates, including Ben, who looks hella jealous now. HMMM. Before the end credits roll. Devi says, “So, I’m Paxton Hall-Yoshida’s girlfriend now. I wonder what that’s gonna be like…” So obviously that’s what Season 3 has in store.

Is Paxton All In?

Photo: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA / NETFLIX

From the first episode when Paxton apologized for being a dick, to his grand romantic gesture in the finale, this teen boy (played by a 31-year-old man) had hella personal growth in Season 2. It’s clear Paxton still has some serious work to do, but in the win department, Devi taught him what a real date looks like, how to apply himself academically, and how to open up more emotionally. Paxton did struggle to heal his bruised ego after Devi cheated on him, which led to him seriously disrespecting her in the days leading up to the dance. Not cool, bro. At one point Paxton tells Devi the two of them never made any sense together, later asking, “How am I supposed to be with a girl who cheated on me and ruined my swimming career? The whole school will think I’m a joke.” Ultimately, he comes through in the finale and faces his social Devi-related anxiety at the dance. But will the two be able to work out their insecurities in Season 3? Is Paxton all in like Ben was? Can you just tell us, John McEnroe??

How’s Ben Coping With All These New Couplings?

Photo: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA / NETFLIX

Ah, Ben. He may be an academic king but he’s an emotional wreck just like everyone else in school. He starts the season off by dumping his girlfriend to date Devi, who, as you know, winds up cheating on him with Paxton. It’s clear he still has feelings for Devi at the end of the season, but he also started dating the new girl Aneesa, which made Devi jealous enough to start that nasty rumor. Ben was furious upon learning Devi was the reason Aneesa was leaving school, and he only started talking to Devi again after she got her mom to convince Aneesa’s mom to let her daughter stay at Sherman Oaks. It seems all is good between Aneesa and Ben until Ben finds out at the dance that Devi originally wanted to choose him over Paxton. Heading into Season 3, it seems Ben’s feelings for Devi might be back in full force.

Is Kamala Moving Onto Mr. K?

Photo: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA / NETFLIX

Kamala starts a new stem cell research lab rotation and spends most of Season 2 navigating a group of obnoxious nerds (and one very hot boyfriend). She doesn’t let her lab’s sexist head research assistant Evan’s bullshit bring her down, and her horrible work experience ultimately teaches her the importance of standing up for herself and fighting for her best interests. When her boyfriend Prashant (Rushi Kota) comes to visit, she realizes that while he’s perfect on paper (and in the mirror), he might be the one for her. When Prashant’s parents come over for dinner she can sense he’s about to propose to her, so she sneaks out of the house before dessert. Where does she go? To Devi’s school to hang with the teachers chaperoning the school dance — well, one teacher in particular: Mr K (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who showed quite an interest in her throughout the season. The two met courtesy of Devi’s endless shenanigans, but will Kamala and Mr. K start dating in Season 3? Honestly, I hope so. Sorry, Prashant.

How’s Devi’s Mom Holding Up?

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Nalini has quite the personal journey in Season 2 as well. She travels to India to get things settled before her and Devi’s big move, only to realize that she doesn’t belong there with her family. To her surprise, the one person who makes her feel comfortable on her visit is her mother-in-law Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), so instead of uprooting their lives to India, Nirmala moves back to the U.S. with her. Season 2 introduces a new steamy character, who, for once, isn’t the object of Devi’s affection. The dermatologist, Dr. Chris Jackson (Common), works with Nalini and the two strike up a short-lived romantic relationship. After Devi catches them on a date and has an emotional breakdown, Nalini reassesses her relationship with Chris and decides it’s too soon after Mohan’s death for her to be dating. We’re Team Mohan for life, but we hope Nalini can find new relationships and sources of happiness in Season 3.

Can We Get a Quick BFF Check?

Photo: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA / NETFLIX

Before we go, it’s time for a quick BFF Check. Aneesa and Devi had that major falling out, but they end the season on a sweet, sincere note, so we hope to see them strengthen their bond in Season 3. Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) starts dating Eve, and the two make high school history by winning Cricket Queen and Cricket Queen at the dance. Meanwhile, Eleanor (Ramona Young) struggles with love this season and calls it quits with her two men, Oliver and Malcolm. The bright side? She acts her heart out and Trent (Benjamin Norris) calls her performance “straight up transcendent” before asking her to dance in the season’s final minutes. Speaking of Paxton’s BFF, he spent Season 2 spitting hilarious one-liners whenever he stepped on screen, so we need much more of him in Season 3. Thanks!

#Never Have I Ever
Decider.com

Decider.com

Community Policy