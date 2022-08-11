Steve Martin Says He May Retire After ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “This Is, Weirdly, It”

Having been in show business since the 1960s, Steve Martin may be gearing up for retirement. The 76-year-old actor and comedian may be busy with his murder mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building, but according to him, once that show’s finished, he’s “not going to seek others.”

On the bright side, it doesn’t appear we’ll have to worry about that any time soon as Only Murders was already renewed for Season 3, even though episodes of its sophomore season are still airing. The Hulu show stars Martin, Selena Gomez, and fellow comedian Martin Short as three true crime-obsessed tenants in an elite Manhattan apartment complex. When a suspicious murder happens in their building, they decide to crack the case, documenting their findings in their own true crime podcast.

Prior to the series, Martin and Short were touring with their comedy show, which aired on Netflix in 2018 as Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life. The two have starred opposite one another for years — including roles in the 1991 movie Father of the Bride and the 1986 comedy Three Amigos!

“We were very happy just doing the live show,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn’t do it without Marty.”

Regarding their current gig on Only Murders in the Building, which raked in 17 Emmy nominations for its first season, including Martin’s own nominations for best lead actor, best comedy, and best writing for a comedy series, the actor contemplated retiring after the show is finished.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” he said. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

Martin said his wife keeps telling him, “You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something,” before adding, “I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building air every Tuesday on Hulu.