QB Controversy? Despite Mistake Lock Outshines Smith In Seahawks Preseason Debut
Drew Lock made his case to be the starter in his Seahawks preseason debut
4 offensive players who improved their stock for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns had a few offensive gems stand out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Browns‘ first preseason game. These games aren’t about wins and losses, so that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. How “the team” looks is irrelevant, as most of the best players aren’t playing, and you’re not getting a real view of what to expect. So individual performances matter most.
NFL preseason Week 1: Top 10 takeaways
The first full week of the NFL preseason is now behind us. A lot happened that should extend into the
Raiders move to 2-0 in preseason with 26-20 win over Vikings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Mullens completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 on Sunday in a preseason game. The Raiders moved to 2-0 after a 27-11 win over Jacksonville last week in the Hall of Fame Game. Jarrett Stidham, who started at quarterback for Las Vegas, completed 10 of his 15 passes for 68 yards. He also ran for 16 yards on four carries, including a touchdown. Chase Garbers was 2 for 3 through the air for 19 yards. Brittain Brown ran for 54 yards on 14 carries, including one touchdown.
Former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman Working With Pete Carroll on Secondary
Sherman attended Seattle's mock game and discussed the secondary with Carroll.
