ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

4 offensive players who improved their stock for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns had a few offensive gems stand out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Browns‘ first preseason game. These games aren’t about wins and losses, so that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. How “the team” looks is irrelevant, as most of the best players aren’t playing, and you’re not getting a real view of what to expect. So individual performances matter most.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Raiders move to 2-0 in preseason with 26-20 win over Vikings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Mullens completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 on Sunday in a preseason game. The Raiders moved to 2-0 after a 27-11 win over Jacksonville last week in the Hall of Fame Game. Jarrett Stidham, who started at quarterback for Las Vegas, completed 10 of his 15 passes for 68 yards. He also ran for 16 yards on four carries, including a touchdown. Chase Garbers was 2 for 3 through the air for 19 yards. Brittain Brown ran for 54 yards on 14 carries, including one touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Washington Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Bellingham, WA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy