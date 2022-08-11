Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
79-year-old hospitalized after hitting car parked in bike lane
A 79-year-old man was badly hurt when he crashed his electronic bicycle into a car that was illegally parked in a bike lane near Torrey Preserve, authorities said.
onscene.tv
Hit & Run Pursuit Ends With Several Vehicles And House Hit | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The owner of a Tesla in Pt. Loma started to pursue 4 males in a truck after they hit his parked vehicle and then took off. The pursuit went into Birdland, where the male driver in the truck lost control as he was turning from Meadowlark Ridge onto Blue Jay Dr.
Man Falls Asleep at Wheel of Truck That Crashes Through Fenced Yard at MCAS Miramar
A man who fell sleep at the wheel of his truck on Interstate 15 Saturday walked away unhurt despite slamming through fencing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The motorist was driving southbound near Miramar Way at about 7:30 a.m. when his truck left the roadway and struck a light post on the right shoulder, according to OnScene.TV.
NBC San Diego
WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon
A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday. SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
29-Year-Old Man Dies When Speeding Car Hits Signal Pole in Shelltown
A 29-year-old man was killed Friday when his speeding car crashed into a signal pole in the Shelltown neighborhood. The crash was reported just after 4:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of South 47th Street, near Interstate 805 and the National City line, according to the San Diego Police Department.
onscene.tv
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
Driver killed when car crashes into signal pole
A 29-year-old driver was killed Friday when his vehicle crashed into a signal pole in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.
One dead after crashing into light pole in National City
A person is dead after their car crashed into a light pole in San Diego's National City area Friday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Smash-and-Grab Burglary in East County San Diego
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home during broad daylight last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The daring smash-and-grab played out in a span of six minutes. The...
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
Community honors Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
The woman's husband, a firefighter, had spoken to Carlsbad City Council about improving road safety just a couple weeks prior.
Hundreds gather to discuss San Diego’s fentanyl crisis
Hundreds of people packed into a South Bay church Friday to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis in San Diego.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four arrested after truck crashes into house, multiple vehicles
Four men were taken into custody while trying to flee from police after the driver of a truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a house early Thursday morning, according to San Diego Police Department.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Police tried to save a man who was shot at a southeast San Diego apartment building Friday night, but he did not survive.
SDPD: Man, 27, killed in Lincoln Park shooting
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, San Diego police said Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Lincoln Park
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Saturday. Gunshots were reported to police at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department. Officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the call and...
Woman injured by stray gunfire in Gaslamp Quarter
A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by gunfire in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.
L.A. Weekly
Christine Hawk Embree Killed in E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]
CARLSBAD, CA (August 11, 2022) – Sunday evening, 35-year-old Christine Hawk Embree sustained fatal injuries in an e-bicycle accident on Basswood Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m., near Valley Street on August 7th. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota SUV.
Vehicle hits, kills bicyclist in Escondido
The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Former San Diego Police Vice Detective, 3 Others, Charged in Illicit Massage Scheme
A former San Diego police officer has been charged along with three others with allegedly operating illicit massage businesses that offered commercial sex services, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Peter Griffin, 78, a former vice detective and attorney, was arrested Thursday morning shortly after leaving his San Diego home,...
Comments / 1