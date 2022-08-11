ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon

A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday. SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.
EL CAJON, CA
