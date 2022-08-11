ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dean, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
Nacogdoches, TX
Health
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Local
Texas Education
scttx.com

Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, Aug. 16 Agenda

August 12, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon...
TENAHA, TX
scttx.com

City of Joaquin Notice of Regular Scheduled Meeting, Aug. 16 Agenda

August 12, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
JOAQUIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holistic Health#Sfa#East Texas#Sfa Launches Hub#Health And Wellness Hub#Health Services#Chartwells
KETK / FOX51 News

El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas dock builder was selected by producers of the television show The Chosen to build a custom dock on their new 1st Century village set in Midlothian. “The Bible says to utilize your talents God gave you, and to be a part of something...
TROUP, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
scttx.com

Mary Micah Nutt

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Charleston Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Cold Springs Cemetery in Garrison.
CENTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
CARTHAGE, TX
ktbb.com

Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot

TYLER – 44-year-old Reynaldo Campos, Jr., of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty in Tyler federal court to murder for hire. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman, but who was in fact an undercover federal agent, and solicited the “hitman” to murder a former associate of Campos — claiming the intended victim had either stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions over the next several weeks. On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend, Robin Pittman, traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder, to provide the “hitman” with a handgun to be used for the murder, and to provide the “hitman” with information about the intended victim.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident

August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
JOAQUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy