scttx.com
Tenaha ISD Notice of Public Hearing to Discuss 2022-23 School Budget, Proposed Tax Rate
August 12, 2022 - A public hearing to discuss the 2022-2023 School District’s Budget and the 2022 Proposed Tax Rate (I&S; M&O) of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, beginning at 5:15pm in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974.
Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. board walks out of meeting, customers looking for answers
NOTE: This story is about the Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation, not Lake Striker or the New Concord Water System. The Lake Stryker Water Supply water is pumped from deep wells, not the lake, and they only provide water on the west side of the lake. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Last month we brought […]
Some East Texas Applebee’s locations participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas. Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head […]
scttx.com
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Aug. 11
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
scttx.com
Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, Aug. 16 Agenda
August 12, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon...
scttx.com
City of Joaquin Notice of Regular Scheduled Meeting, Aug. 16 Agenda
August 12, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
City of Lufkin announce road closure amid removal of crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston. According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in […]
El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
KLTV
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas dock builder was selected by producers of the television show The Chosen to build a custom dock on their new 1st Century village set in Midlothian. “The Bible says to utilize your talents God gave you, and to be a part of something...
scttx.com
Mary Micah Nutt
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Charleston Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Cold Springs Cemetery in Garrison.
Attorney: New info on KGB uniform shows Texas man is not a spy
The man accused of identity theft and of possibly being a Russian spy, is asking to be released on bail. A legal expert said new information about the alleged KGB uniform presented as evidence may be enough for the judge to allow Primrose's request.
2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 Commissioner […]
KLTV
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
ktbb.com
Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot
TYLER – 44-year-old Reynaldo Campos, Jr., of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty in Tyler federal court to murder for hire. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman, but who was in fact an undercover federal agent, and solicited the “hitman” to murder a former associate of Campos — claiming the intended victim had either stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions over the next several weeks. On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend, Robin Pittman, traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder, to provide the “hitman” with a handgun to be used for the murder, and to provide the “hitman” with information about the intended victim.
scttx.com
Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident
August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
