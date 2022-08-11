Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Most Murray City school students start back on Monday
MURRAY, Utah — Murray City schools are about to be back in session tomorrow for most district students. Doug Perry, spokesman for the Murray School District says students in first through 6th grades, and 8th through 12th graders will report on Monday. Perry says this first week will see...
ksl.com
This Utah school honors parents as primary educators
This story is sponsored by Paradigm Schools. Parents, do you wish your voice was heard in regard to your children's education?. One PubMed Central study found a "statistically significant association between parent involvement and a child's academic performance." Parental involvement even had a higher impact on performance than a child's intelligence level.
kjzz.com
School districts across Utah report critical shortage of employees in advance of return
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — School districts across Utah are reporting a critical shortage of employees in advance of the return to class. Kelly Orton has been feeding Salt Lake City school children for two decades. As director of child nutrition for the district, finding employees to serve up...
kslnewsradio.com
Canyon School District making safety a top priority for the new year
SALT LAKE CITY — The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas prompted some Utah schools to reevaluate their safety practices and policies. Over the summer, Canyons School District’s Emergency Management Team (EMT) conducted an internal audit of all the safety and security protocols of schools within the district. Officials said this review was intended to enhance security and to ensure that protocols are being followed.
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
Utah 4-H kids auction off livestock to go to Utah Food Bank
More than 100 of the animals at Saturday's Junior Livestock Show were sold to Salt Lake County, which is sending the animals off to be processed, packaged and delivered to the Utah Food Bank.
Gephardt Daily
State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
KSLTV
Leaders tout new project as most sustainable, walkable community in Utah
VINEYARD, Utah — A new FrontRunner station opened in Vineyard Friday, and it’s part of a new project that state and local officials say is set to become the most sustainable and walkable community in Utah. Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many elected leaders to attend the...
VIDEO: Water and debris runs high through Mill Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon
MILL FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has provided video footage of water and debris running high in Spanish Fork Canyon. UCSO says the footage was captured in Mill Fork at mile marker 196 on US Hwy 6. The water and debris is reportedly flowing through the Coal Hollow burn scar […]
ksl.com
A streetcar that's desired: What's causing the S-Line's ridership surge?
SALT LAKE CITY — Public transit has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and across the country; however, one surprising mode of transportation within Utah Transit Authority's portfolio is suddenly bucking all the trends. The S-Line, a short streetcar service that travels to and from Central...
ksl.com
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
Wasatch County pledges $2 million to preserve Midway farm as open space
The Wasatch County Council unanimously approved $2 million to help conserve land near Midway as open space. Just west of the Zermatt Resort, the nearly-120-acre Lundin property is known for its wildlife, as well as the agricultural and historic value it adds to a very visible area in Midway. “I've...
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Family of missing Stanton Porter releases statement regarding his death
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — 43-year-old Stanton John Porter was found deceased on his family’s property Sunday. Porter’s family has released a statement regarding his death. “It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning,” the statement reads. “The family would like to express our profound appreciation to friends, neighbors, volunteers, law enforcement and everyone who has assisted with the search effort. Stanton was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, veteran, and healthcare worker who provided selfless service to our country, community and family. Our love for him is infinite. We have so many wonderful memories of Stanton. Please share yours with us at Finding Stanton Porter on Facebook so we can collect these and create a book for his three-year-old daughter Elle.”
kpcw.org
Leader of Utah's largest hospital system is stepping down
Intermountain Healthcare's CEO is leaving this fall. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Dr. Marc Harrison will leave to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Harrison has been CEO since 2016. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Utah. It is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, including...
kslnewsradio.com
Police activate endangered missing advisory for 18-month-old boy
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — South Salt Lake Police and the Division of Child and Family Services say they believe an 18-month-old missing boy may in danger and in the presence of a fugitive wanted for murder. They have activated a Utah Endangered Missing Advisory for Stafon Dshawn...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD activate OICI following the death of a suspect in police custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have activated an Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol (OICI) following a man’s death while in police custody. “I want to reassure Salt Lake City that the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department are professionals who have pledged to protect our community. During this incident, two of our city’s police officers were hurt. I’m grateful those injuries were not more serious,” said Chief Mike Brown in a press release. “The officer-involved-critical-incident protocol provides an independent, transparent, and objective process.”
Church introduces Elder Kyle S. McKay as the 16th church historian and recorder
Elder Kyle S. McKay has begun his service as the 16th church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1. Elder McKay was introduced Friday as the church’s new historian and recorder via a news release. “There have been some marvelous things...
utahrealtygroup.com
3213 Montrone Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119
***OPEN HOUSE SAT. Aug 13th 2-3pm*** No showings until then. Freshly Updated home w/ large OVERSIZED RV parking. Prime and conveniently located in the heart of West Valley City with tons of upgrades. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CRISP AND WARM 3- TONE PAINT throughout. Beautiful NEW LAMINATE flooring on the Main floor and Fresh NEW CARPETS in the Owners Suite with a LARGE Walk-in-Closet. BRAND NEW Stainless-Steel APPLIANCES for your gourmet meals. Newly upgraded OUTLETS, LIGHT SWITCHES and LED lighting in every room. Customed Shelving in Basement and plenty of storage in taller garage. Enjoy your fully landscaped but LOW MAINTENANCE YARD that's completely FENCED and PRIVATE. Abundance of cement surrounding property for ample parking and storage for all your TOYS, TRAILERS, BOATS and / or RV's. Located 11 minutes from SLC Airport, 15 minutes to downtown, minutes from the 201, 215 freeway and Bangerter HWY. Plenty of SHOPPING, EATERIES and ENTERTAINMENT nearby. This home has it all. Information provided as a courtesy only, buyer and buyer's agent to verify all.
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
