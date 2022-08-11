UTAH COUNTY, Utah — 43-year-old Stanton John Porter was found deceased on his family’s property Sunday. Porter’s family has released a statement regarding his death. “It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning,” the statement reads. “The family would like to express our profound appreciation to friends, neighbors, volunteers, law enforcement and everyone who has assisted with the search effort. Stanton was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, veteran, and healthcare worker who provided selfless service to our country, community and family. Our love for him is infinite. We have so many wonderful memories of Stanton. Please share yours with us at Finding Stanton Porter on Facebook so we can collect these and create a book for his three-year-old daughter Elle.”

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO