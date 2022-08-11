This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,865 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Allen Roth. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The home features two, intact terraces, one open air, one enclosed by windows, each spacious enough for al fresco dining, a garden or just relaxing among the lush, panoramic scenery just beyond the property. The gourmet L-shaped kitchen (both kitchens are intact and feature their own set of appliances, including an induction stove top in the 9A main kitchen) offers stunning finishes, stainless steel appliances and gleaming counter tops reminiscent of snowflakes. An exceptionally rare offering at The Comstock; one of the most prestigious, full-service luxury living destinations in L.A, and set at the east-end of Wilshire's corridor, with a gentle approach off tree-lined Comstock Avenue. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Full-service Amenities include: 24-hour security, with controlled access, valet parking, on-site management, attentive building staff, resort-like pool & spa, dry sauna, gym, banquet room w/ adjoining kitchen and additional storage.

