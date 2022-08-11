Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,865 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2.5 Million
This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,865 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Allen Roth. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The home features two, intact terraces, one open air, one enclosed by windows, each spacious enough for al fresco dining, a garden or just relaxing among the lush, panoramic scenery just beyond the property. The gourmet L-shaped kitchen (both kitchens are intact and feature their own set of appliances, including an induction stove top in the 9A main kitchen) offers stunning finishes, stainless steel appliances and gleaming counter tops reminiscent of snowflakes. An exceptionally rare offering at The Comstock; one of the most prestigious, full-service luxury living destinations in L.A, and set at the east-end of Wilshire's corridor, with a gentle approach off tree-lined Comstock Avenue. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Full-service Amenities include: 24-hour security, with controlled access, valet parking, on-site management, attentive building staff, resort-like pool & spa, dry sauna, gym, banquet room w/ adjoining kitchen and additional storage.
Paul R. Williams-Designed Home Lists for $5.25M in Los Angeles
A piece of architectural history has hit the market in California: A 1937 Los Angeles home designed by renowned architect Paul R. Williams came on the market this week asking $5.25 million. A piece of architectural history has hit the market in California: A 1937 Los Angeles home designed by...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Anne Heche’s Romantic Life: Everyone She Dated
Anne Heche had a string of serious relationships and one marriage before her August 12 death at 53 from injuries sustained in a car crash on August 5.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep SaysJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live...
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Opens Up About Robin Williams’ ‘Greatness’ as Mork
Henry Winkler has crossed paths with a huge number of great actors during his long… The post ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Opens Up About Robin Williams’ ‘Greatness’ as Mork appeared first on Outsider.
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
Jittery Anne Heche Spilled Champagne During Podcast Taping Weeks Before Crash, Talked Over Co-Host
Anne Heche acted erratically while filming one of her last podcast episodes with her friend Heather Duffy, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 53-year-old actress is not expected to survive after a cocaine-fueled car crash.Last week, Heche was driving around Los Angeles in her Mini Cooper when she crashed into an apartment garage. Worried eyewitnesses tried to get her out of the car but she speed off. Moments later, she drove her car into a home which caused the property to catch fire. A rep for the actress told RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered...
Timothy Busfield Speaks On His Marriage To Melissa Gilbert: ‘She Was The One’
The love story of Timothy Busfield and Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert captivates people anytime it’s being spoken of. It’s often said that the best things in life often come when you least expect them. When the Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy met his wife, Melissa, he wasn’t in search of love or romance for the first time. He had just come out of his second marriage in 2012 when he spotted her in an empty bar as he was waiting to meet up with a friend.
Reba McEntire Partnering Up With Lifetime For New Movie
Every good partnership deserves to be replicated, especially in the movie industry, because when actors strike wonderful stage chemistry, there is no telling the heights of success that awaits their production. Reba McEntire and Lifetime was a partnership that enjoyed huge success when they co-produced Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune. Hence, it is no surprise that Lifetime has decided to work with McEntire again on her new movie, The Hammer. Another successful partnership that will be replicated in The Hammer is the partnership between McEntire and her Reba series co-star, Melissa Peterman.
'I was in shock': California rents are spiking — and not only where you'd expect
In California, a new report shows the most expensive cities for renters weren't in Los Angeles or San Francisco.
Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Travis Barker During Drum Practice: ‘Favorite Part Of The Day’
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are turning up the heat on their red-hot romance! The POOSH founder took to her Instagram on Friday, August 12 to share a set of sassy snaps of the couple getting quite cozy during a drum practice session for the Blick-182 musician. Rocking a white cut-out top and ripped denim, Kourt straddled Travis as he prepared to rock out on his percussion instrument. She coyly captioned the photo album, “Time for drum practice.”
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
Fan hilariously edits Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoo following their breakup
A fan came up with creative ways for Pete Davidson to cover up his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo, which he got in honour of his now-ex Kim Kardashian.In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @mysweetadeline, shared a recommendation for Davidson.“This is a problem but I know how to fix it,” the text over the video reads, along with a screenshot of Davidson’s tattoo on an iPad. “Don’t worry, I got you Pete.”With their Apple pencil, the TikToker went on to modify the “my girl is a lawyer” ink to “Rudy...
Heather Locklear’s Daughter: Meet Model’s Only Child, Ava Locklear
Ava Locklear is the spitting image of her mom Heather Locklear. The legendary actress was a staple of 80s and 90s television, known for her roles on shows like Melrose Place. Throughout her career, Heather, 60, has only had one child: Ava, 24. Now an adult, Ava looks just like her star mama, and she’s even taken after her a little bit in terms of modeling and acting. Find out everything you need to know about Ava Locklear here!
‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Describes Unforgettable Star-Studded Nights at Studio 54
Suzanne Somers was part of Hollywood royalty in the late 70s and early 80s. She starred in the classic TV show Three’s Company and immediately became America’s sweetheart. During the same era, celebrities of all kinds rubbed shoulders at the infamous Studio 54. This week news broke that...
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
