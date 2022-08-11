Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
TODAY.com
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
FOXBusiness
Republicans slam Dems' plans to increase taxes again in 2023: 'The left's Holy Grail is tax hikes'
Several House Republicans condemned Democrats' apparent plans to increase taxes in 2023 if they were to keep majority control in Congress. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, said Democrats would seek to boost both corporate and individual tax rates if they kept control of the House following the upcoming midterm elections in November, according to Bloomberg reporter Erik Wasson. Neal added that Democrats could seek to revive previously proposed overhauls of the tax code to raise federal revenue and pay for major spending programs.
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow on Trump search warrant: I find these charges utterly not believable
Two major topics this evening. First, a day after AG Merrick Garland's "Where's the Beef?" press conference, former President Trump's search warrant has been unsealed. The president himself has said that he has never had a problem showing all the documents to whomever wants to see them. As we noted...
FOXBusiness
US lawmakers request briefing on federal regulators' Tesla safety probes
Two U.S. lawmakers who chair subcommittees overseeing auto safety asked the federal auto safety regulator for a briefing on its probes into crashes involving Tesla Inc electric vehicles using Autopilot and advanced driver assistance systems, according to a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Senator Gary Peters and Representative Jan Schakowsky,...
