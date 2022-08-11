ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits

Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
FOXBusiness

Republicans slam Dems' plans to increase taxes again in 2023: 'The left's Holy Grail is tax hikes'

Several House Republicans condemned Democrats' apparent plans to increase taxes in 2023 if they were to keep majority control in Congress. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, said Democrats would seek to boost both corporate and individual tax rates if they kept control of the House following the upcoming midterm elections in November, according to Bloomberg reporter Erik Wasson. Neal added that Democrats could seek to revive previously proposed overhauls of the tax code to raise federal revenue and pay for major spending programs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

US lawmakers request briefing on federal regulators' Tesla safety probes

Two U.S. lawmakers who chair subcommittees overseeing auto safety asked the federal auto safety regulator for a briefing on its probes into crashes involving Tesla Inc electric vehicles using Autopilot and advanced driver assistance systems, according to a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Senator Gary Peters and Representative Jan Schakowsky,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy