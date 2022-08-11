ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: PSG Targeting Move For Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford With Talks In Progress

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xb60E_0hDbI2wz00

Manchester United could be set to lose another player this summer as French giants PSG are reportedly targeting a move for United winger Marcus Rashford according to new reports from France.

Manchester United could be set to lose another player this summer as French giants PSG are reportedly targeting a move for United winger Marcus Rashford according to new reports from France.

United have an option to extend Rashford’s contract for another year however the current French champions have outlined the English international as a possible option to add to their attack this summer.

Rashford has been handed back his position so far under Erik Ten Hag, playing off the left hand side of United’s front three.

However, the England international spent a number of games last season under Ralf Rangnick on the bench which has hindered his development as a player.

IMAGO / News Images

According to a new report from well known French outlet, L’Equipe, PSG are targeting a move for Rashford this summer.

“Paris Saint-Germain are targeting Marcus Rashford to bolster their attack. Contacts have been made with the player's entourage & discussions are progressing positively.”

“PSG have made contact with Marcus Rashford's camp, talks are progressing positively. His contract runs out in June 2023 and Paris are ready to give him the opportunity to relaunch his career.” Reports the French news outlet.

It’s unclear at this stage whether United would be open to selling the player and if a move can even progress at this stage.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Chelsea#England#French#English#Imago News Images#L Equipe
BBC

'Lodi feels a Guardiola-type player'

Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi is the latest left-back to be linked with a move to Manchester City. The 24-year-old Brazil international has played 118 times for Atleti since a 2019 move from Athletico Paranaense and helped them win the 2020-21 La Liga title. "He’s pacy, he can play football. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy