Report: PSG Targeting Move For Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford With Talks In Progress

Manchester United could be set to lose another player this summer as French giants PSG are reportedly targeting a move for United winger Marcus Rashford according to new reports from France.

United have an option to extend Rashford’s contract for another year however the current French champions have outlined the English international as a possible option to add to their attack this summer.

Rashford has been handed back his position so far under Erik Ten Hag, playing off the left hand side of United’s front three.

However, the England international spent a number of games last season under Ralf Rangnick on the bench which has hindered his development as a player.

According to a new report from well known French outlet, L’Equipe, PSG are targeting a move for Rashford this summer.

“Paris Saint-Germain are targeting Marcus Rashford to bolster their attack. Contacts have been made with the player's entourage & discussions are progressing positively.”

“PSG have made contact with Marcus Rashford's camp, talks are progressing positively. His contract runs out in June 2023 and Paris are ready to give him the opportunity to relaunch his career.” Reports the French news outlet.

It’s unclear at this stage whether United would be open to selling the player and if a move can even progress at this stage.

