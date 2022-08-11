KPD: Off-duty detective arrests suspect seen raping developmentally disabled woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An off-duty detective jumped into action when a 57-year-old man was spotted taking advantage of a woman with developmental disabilities in a public park on Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, an off-duty police detective noticed a familiar adult woman in Fruitland Park with an unknown male subject at 4:48 p.m. on August 10. The detective recognized this woman from the community and knew that she had developmental disabilities, increasing suspicion over the man’s intention.

Officials say the detective kept some distance for a moment and observed the two subjects walking behind some bushes in the park. Soon after, the Kennewick detective and responding patrol officers approached the bushes to make contact with the two subjects.

They found that the male suspect was allegedly sexually assaulting the disabled woman behind the bushes. Authorities say that the suspect immediately tried to flee from the police, who captured him and brought him into custody. They had a brief conversation with the man and identified him as 57-year-old Lucio Rincon.

KPD officers transported Rincon to the Benton County Jail, where he was booked for the accused crime of second-degree Rape.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.