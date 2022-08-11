Are ants marching into your home? An NC pest control expert explains how to keep them away

Ants are one of the most common household pests in the Charlotte area.

The insects can be a year-round issue, but you’re more likely to see them inside during the warmer months, said Kristin Dodd-Tarleton, the manager of Carolina Pest Management , a Charlotte-based pest control company.

“This time of year, especially as you get towards the end of summer, ants are going to be at the peak levels of their population because they’ve had all spring and summer to reproduce,” Dodd-Tarleton said. “So you do tend to see a lot more ants, and really all insects, during this time of year.”

Here are the most common types of ants found in the Charlotte area, and what you can do to prevent them from getting into your house.

What are the most common ants found in the Charlotte area?

Carpenter ants are one of the most common types of species that can make their way into homes, Dodd-Tarleton said.

“They obviously get their name because they tend to get into wood,” she added. “When you start seeing them in the house, it’s usually a sign that you have a moisture problem in some wood.”

Other ant species that are frequently seen in Charlotte homes include the odorous house ant, which gets its name from the rotten smell they produce when they are crushed. There is also the Argentine ant, which originated in South America, according to Dodd-Tarleton.

“Fire ants are a big issue in our area, but they don’t generally get inside this time of year,” Dodd-Tarleton said. “They’re definitely in people’s yards and can be very painful if you step on a mound or get bit.”

Why ants gravitate into homes

Ants often gravitate to a potential food source that may be inside your home, Michelle Ullman wrote for BobVila.com , an online resource for home improvement tips.

The most common food sources that draw ants are sugary products like spilled drops of soft drinks or fruit juices, candy, jellies, cookies and over-ripe fruit, according to Ullman.

Some species of ants are known to swarm protein-rich and fatty foods, Ullman wrote, like bits of meat or eggs, pet food, nuts, cheese and butter.

Ants also look for sources of water in bathtub drains, dishwashers, wet wood and damp basements, said Ullman.

How to identify an ant infestation

Signs of ant infestation vary, depending on which type of ant colony is present, according to Carolina Pest Management. Common signs of a possible ant problem include:

Ant pathways: Ant trails can be spotted by looking for a significant number of ants traveling along the same line.

Ant nests: Ant nests are typically found above the ground, but certain types of ants can create nests below the ground.

Stray wood debris or shavings: Carpenter ants can tunnel through wood to make their nests, leaving behind sawdust or wood shavings.

Live worker or foraging ants: Any ants in your home can be a sign that an ant colony is nearby, as they often leave their nests in search of food.

Ways to keep ants away

There are many non-chemical ways to control ants in your home, according to the N.C. State University Extension , including:

Clean up any food spills and crumbs as quickly as possible.

Rinse any drink containers for putting them in the recycling bin.

Remove food debris from your sink after washing dishes.

Store food in air-tight containers or in the refrigerator.

Do not leave pet food out.

Check interior and exterior water sources in your home for leaks.

Seal any gaps, cracks or holes around your windows, doors and foundation.

Keep mulch, leaves and vegetation 10-12 inches away from your home’s foundation.

Store piles of lumber and firewood away from your home.

Trim any tree or shrub branches that are touching your house.

Dodd-Tarleton recommended that those looking to get rid of ants in their homes use baits instead of sprays since ant repellants can encourage them to reproduce.

Loading…