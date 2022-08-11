ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Are ants marching into your home? An NC pest control expert explains how to keep them away

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6b2o_0hDbHJps00

Ants are one of the most common household pests in the Charlotte area.

The insects can be a year-round issue, but you’re more likely to see them inside during the warmer months, said Kristin Dodd-Tarleton, the manager of Carolina Pest Management , a Charlotte-based pest control company.

“This time of year, especially as you get towards the end of summer, ants are going to be at the peak levels of their population because they’ve had all spring and summer to reproduce,” Dodd-Tarleton said. “So you do tend to see a lot more ants, and really all insects, during this time of year.”

Here are the most common types of ants found in the Charlotte area, and what you can do to prevent them from getting into your house.

What are the most common ants found in the Charlotte area?

Carpenter ants are one of the most common types of species that can make their way into homes, Dodd-Tarleton said.

“They obviously get their name because they tend to get into wood,” she added. “When you start seeing them in the house, it’s usually a sign that you have a moisture problem in some wood.”

Other ant species that are frequently seen in Charlotte homes include the odorous house ant, which gets its name from the rotten smell they produce when they are crushed. There is also the Argentine ant, which originated in South America, according to Dodd-Tarleton.

“Fire ants are a big issue in our area, but they don’t generally get inside this time of year,” Dodd-Tarleton said. “They’re definitely in people’s yards and can be very painful if you step on a mound or get bit.”

Why ants gravitate into homes

Ants often gravitate to a potential food source that may be inside your home, Michelle Ullman wrote for BobVila.com , an online resource for home improvement tips.

The most common food sources that draw ants are sugary products like spilled drops of soft drinks or fruit juices, candy, jellies, cookies and over-ripe fruit, according to Ullman.

Some species of ants are known to swarm protein-rich and fatty foods, Ullman wrote, like bits of meat or eggs, pet food, nuts, cheese and butter.

Ants also look for sources of water in bathtub drains, dishwashers, wet wood and damp basements, said Ullman.

How to identify an ant infestation

Signs of ant infestation vary, depending on which type of ant colony is present, according to Carolina Pest Management. Common signs of a possible ant problem include:

  • Ant pathways: Ant trails can be spotted by looking for a significant number of ants traveling along the same line.

  • Ant nests: Ant nests are typically found above the ground, but certain types of ants can create nests below the ground.

  • Stray wood debris or shavings: Carpenter ants can tunnel through wood to make their nests, leaving behind sawdust or wood shavings.

  • Live worker or foraging ants: Any ants in your home can be a sign that an ant colony is nearby, as they often leave their nests in search of food.

Ways to keep ants away

There are many non-chemical ways to control ants in your home, according to the N.C. State University Extension , including:

  • Clean up any food spills and crumbs as quickly as possible.

  • Rinse any drink containers for putting them in the recycling bin.

  • Remove food debris from your sink after washing dishes.

  • Store food in air-tight containers or in the refrigerator.

  • Do not leave pet food out.

  • Check interior and exterior water sources in your home for leaks.

  • Seal any gaps, cracks or holes around your windows, doors and foundation.

  • Keep mulch, leaves and vegetation 10-12 inches away from your home’s foundation.

  • Store piles of lumber and firewood away from your home.

  • Trim any tree or shrub branches that are touching your house.

Dodd-Tarleton recommended that those looking to get rid of ants in their homes use baits instead of sprays since ant repellants can encourage them to reproduce.

Comments / 11

Related
Axios Charlotte

New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called  Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Rusty

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present to Rusty for your adoption consideration! “This 10 year old male Chihuahua is around 14 pounds and housetrained. If you’re looking for a handsome little lap dog Rusty is your boy! Like a typical chi – he needs some space at first and given the opportunity to warm up – once he realizes you’re his people and you’ve gained his trust, he will move right into your heart in no time at all. This little guy loves his family and will follow you all around just waiting for an opportunity to sit beside you. He LOVES going for walks and on car rides – he would do great as an only dog – or possibly with a mellow fur sibling given the right scenario. Rusty will make an amazing companion for a lucky family and would do best with older or no kids – as he prefers a more chill environment. Did we mention how dapper he looks in a bowtie?” Don’t miss out on Rusty, submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Juices#Ants Marching#Pest#Carolina Pest Management#Argentine
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

Newton Man Turns Former Store, Juke Joint Into Time Capsule

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.C. Highway 10 was once “the happening spot on the weekends.”. But that’s exactly how Roger Shuford remembers the...
NEWTON, NC
WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed

Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
11K+
Followers
527
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy