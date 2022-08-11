Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn’t ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit — filed by the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washington — alleges that Mariner Finance pressured its sales force to “add on” additional insurance coverage for customers seeking personal and other loans. “Mariner portrays itself as a community-oriented lender operating small, local branches with strong ties to its local geography. In reality, Mariner deploys aggressive, high-pressure sales tactics, dictated by a profit-driven model that operates according to the famous maxim articulated in Glengarry Glen Ross: Always Be Closing,” the roughly 100-page lawsuit said. The suit seeks restitution for consumers as well as civil penalties and the repayment of profits, among other consequences.
