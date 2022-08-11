ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

7-4-7-1-6

(seven, four, seven, one, six)

