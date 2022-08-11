Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in August
The month of August continues with a list of several concerts coming to the West Michigan Area. There is also comedy and baseball to check out. Friday, August 12, 2022 - 9 pm - Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, MI. 2022 marks the 13th year of the highly successful, hit-filled...
Book Set In Michigan’s U.P. Set For Movie Adaptation Starring Daisy Ridley
There's a book called The Marsh King's Daughter which is set in Michigan's upper peninsula that will be getting a film adaption very soon starring Daisy Ridley, the actress to played Rey in the newer Star Wars films. The book is described as a "mesmerizing tale of a woman who must risk everything to hunt down the dangerous man who shaped her past and threatens to steal her future: her father" as the book details how Michigan is the setting of the story:
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan Made Brands
Michigan is home to some very iconic brands. From food and drinks to cars and home appliances Michigan has left its mark on the world. These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan-Made Brands. Better Made Snack Foods. In 1930, Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano purchased a potato chip factory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
Top 5 Michigan Towns With the Weirdest Names
All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head. For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado. Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out. There Are The Top...
RELATED PEOPLE
Catholic Charities West Michigan Helping Foster Kids Kick Off the School Year
Back to school is so exciting. New outfits, new school supplies, and a chance for kids to see all of their friends again in person. But for some kids, the fun of the start of the school year can be more stressful than exciting, due to financial insecurity or the uncertainty of starting a new school.
Thinking of Getting an Electric Ford F-150? Price Just Went Up
With high gas prices, people are scrambling to get electric vehicles, and inflation has caused the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning to go up. Are you a truck guy? I know I am. I have been one ever since I was a little kid when my dad brought home a Ford F-150. That truck was our thing. Dad used to take me hunting and fishing in that truck. We were either hauling our beagle to go rabbit hunting or hauling the boat to catch some bass. Either way, we loved that truck.
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0