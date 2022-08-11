Read full article on original website
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Oakland County, first sighting in Michigan
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An invasive pest called the spotted lanternfly is now in Michigan. The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the first confirmed sighting of the bug announced Thursday. The departments say a small population of spotted lanternflies has been...
Is DTE ready for the electric vehicle future in Michigan?
(WXYZ) — More and more people are switching to electric vehicles, or EVs. Yet in light of recent power outages, some are asking if companies like DTE is ready for the EV future. Gwen Wee lives in East English Village. Her power recently went out when a DTE transmission...
Enrollment is still open for free preschool in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the start of the school year approaches, Governor Whitmer wants to remind Michiganders there is still time to enroll four-year-olds in the state's free preschool programs. In 2021, Governor Whitmer signed into law the largest expansion of preschool programs in the state’s history called...
March For Our Lives hosts 'No Guns at Recess' rally at Michigan Capitol
LANSING, Mich. — March For Our Lives Michigan hosted a rally Friday afternoon at the Capitol to ask the legislature to pass gun violence prevention legislation. The rally was called "No Guns at Recess," and about 30 people attended. A couple of the speakers were survivors of the Oxford...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties following water main break
(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday's water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The break resulted in a Boil Water Advisory for several communities. The remaining...
MDOT planning major work on I-375, I-696 & I-94 in new 5-year plan; public comment sought
Road construction season is in full swing with major projects going on across metro Detroit roads and highways. Now, we're getting a closer look at what the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to do to fix the roads over the next five years. The plan was recently approved by the...
These tween twins travel Michigan as Gemini Circus to perform aerial arts
LANSING, Mich. — This traveling act of 11-year-old twins from Alto perform aerial arts around the state as Gemini Circus, but they are otherwise known as Lily and Summer Klein. "Summer specializes in silks, and I specialize in aerial hoop," Lily said. The girls have been honing their crafts...
Undercover FBI agent testifies on day 4 of Governor Whitmer kidnap plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On day four of the retrial of Adam Fox and Barry Croft, two of the men charged federally with allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the court heard from several FBI agents who worked the investigation. The day picked up with FBI Special...
Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
Oxford football opens practice nine months after captain Tate Myre's death, with his dad on staff
OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford football opened practice without one of their captains, but a goal to make him proud. Tate Myre was one of four students killed last November in the mass shooting that left the community devastated. His closest friends are wearing a special necklace, and Tate's father Buck joined the staff as a new assistant coach. The Wildcats are keeping their captain close to their hearts.
