Iowa State

Is DTE ready for the electric vehicle future in Michigan?

(WXYZ) — More and more people are switching to electric vehicles, or EVs. Yet in light of recent power outages, some are asking if companies like DTE is ready for the EV future. Gwen Wee lives in East English Village. Her power recently went out when a DTE transmission...
MICHIGAN STATE
Enrollment is still open for free preschool in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the start of the school year approaches, Governor Whitmer wants to remind Michiganders there is still time to enroll four-year-olds in the state's free preschool programs. In 2021, Governor Whitmer signed into law the largest expansion of preschool programs in the state’s history called...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Oxford football opens practice nine months after captain Tate Myre's death, with his dad on staff

OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford football opened practice without one of their captains, but a goal to make him proud. Tate Myre was one of four students killed last November in the mass shooting that left the community devastated. His closest friends are wearing a special necklace, and Tate's father Buck joined the staff as a new assistant coach. The Wildcats are keeping their captain close to their hearts.
FOOTBALL

