Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason
On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
Browns players clearly don’t understand what Deshaun Watson did wrong
Joel Bitonio’s awful quote means Cleveland Browns are still clueless about Deshaun Watson. If there was any hope that the Cleveland Browns understood the severity of Deshaun Watson’s previous actions, Joel Bitonio removed all doubt with the most tone-deaf quote in quite some time. After getting booed relentlessly...
NFL preseason Week 1: Top 10 takeaways
The first full week of the NFL preseason is now behind us. A lot happened that should extend into the
NFL・
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick
The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
Washington Commanders 2022 Season Preview – Part 4
The Washington Commanders 2022 season is off and running with their training camp this year at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn. The defense is the story thus far and the offense is trying to find their stride. The special teams unit is also looking very good as well. The...
3 Browns who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1
The first week of the preseason was a tough one for the Cleveland Browns, revealing a couple of roster necessities moving forward. For better or worse, a few players will definitely be on the Browns roster moving forward. Deshaun Watson is likely to receive a season-long suspension, or something close...
It took Vaughn Grissom 4 games to make Braves history
Atlanta Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom made franchise history in his first week with the team. You can safely say that Vaughn Grissom’s first long weekend with the Atlanta Braves has been nothing short of historic. Grissom was called up for the first time on Thursday after Orlando Arcia had...
