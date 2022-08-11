Read full article on original website
TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
Yes! Ice Cream! 10 Best Ice Cream Spots in Ocean County, NJ
We just had Annie call us from Brick at 8 am saying she's excited for Hoffman's later this weekend for her vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles. I love our listeners so much, 8 am she was excited about ice cream. You go, girlfriend. I remember growing up and coming to...
Humane Society of Ocean City Dog Featured in ‘People’
Duke, a 7-year-old hound dog from the Humane Society of Ocean City is getting national attention this week, featured in People magazine's "Adopt These Adorable Pets" spotlight on great pets from around the country available for adoption. (It's in the issue with Kate Middleton on the cover.) Duke is one...
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Toms River Expands Barrier Island Teen Curfew
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The teen curfew which prohibits juveniles from roaming the streets at...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
The History Of South Seaside Park Attempts At Leaving Berkeley
BERKELEY – A large group of South Seaside Park residents took Berkeley Township to court because they wanted to leave Berkeley Township. While this same thing is happening right now, it’s a case of history repeating itself. According to a New York Times article dated Dec. 7, 1975...
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties
EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
fox29.com
Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW
There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
Vintage Boat Show Sails Into Huddy Park
TOMS RIVER – Crosby Stills & Nash released their memorable hit song “Wooden Ships” in 1969. Decades before, at least one of the vintage boats on display at Huddy Park last week came into existence. In the lyrics, boating on easy waters is a metaphor for getting...
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
